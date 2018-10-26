NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics overcome 24-point deficit; Damian Lillard sets Blazers scoring record

The march through the 2018-19 NBA regular season continued on Thursday night as a pair of nationally televised games between likely playoff teams highlighted the league's four-game schedule.

The Portland Trail Blazers got things started on Thursday night with a 128-114 win over the Orlando Magic. Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 34 points in the second half after scoring just seven points in the first half.

While that was one major storyline, the Oklahoma City Thunder's collapse versus the Boston Celtics was a whole other story. The Celtics overcame a 24-point halftime deficit and went on a 16-1 scoring run to keep the Thunder winless at 0-4.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons remain undefeated as they convincingly defeated the winless Cleveland Cavaliers. Andre Drummond had a game to remember as he scored 26 points and grabbed 22 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons 110, Cleveland Cavaliers 103 (Box Score)

Portland Trail Blazers 128, Orlando Magic 114 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics 101, Oklahoma City Thunder 95 (Box Score)

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (Game Tracker) -- TNT

Kuzma nails buzzer-beater to end first half

The Los Angeles Lakers entered halftime with a 58-57 lead over the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James' 14-point, eight-assist, six-rebound stat line led the way, but it was Kyle Kuzma who made sure to end the first half on a bright note for the Lakers, as he nailed this buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Celtics have huge comeback win

The Boston Celtics overcame a 24-point halftime deficit to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 101-95, on Thursday night. The Celtics used a 16-1 scoring run and nine 3-pointers in the third quarter to keep the Thunder winless on the season.

Lillard sets Blazers record



Everybody in the NBA is scoring these days. As the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, Damian Lillard scored 34 points in the second half -- a new franchise record for points in a half. He finished with 41 points for the game.

Tatum posterizes George

There's an eight-year difference between Jayson Tatum and Paul George, but that doesn't mean anything to the 20-year-old forward. The Boston Celtics young gun took it to the Oklahoma City Thunder veteran on this slam dunk following a steal at the end of the first quarter.

Thunder take early 11-2 lead over Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder made sure to race out to an early lead over the Boston Celtics. In a matchup of two top-tier teams, it was the Thunder who impressed early, capped off by this Russell Westbrook assist to Steven Adams early on in the game.

Thunder make lineup change versus Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder fielded a different starting lineup for their matchup versus the Boston Celtics tonight. Instead of Patrick Patterson being in the first unit, Jerami Grant took his place.

Blake spins and slams

Blake Griffin may have scored 50 points on Tuesday, but he didn't look tired at all against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former All-Star is already up to 16 points in the first half after this spin, which led to a slam dunk.

Nurkic dunks over two Magic players

As the Portland Trail Blazers battled the Orlando Magic, Nurkic dropped the hammer on two Magic players on his way to the hoop.

Sexton sets up Nance with no-look pass

Collin Sexton pulled off the highlight of the first half. As the winless Cleveland Cavaliers looked to knock off the undefeated Detroit Pistons, the rookie point guard pulled off a sweet, no-look pass which led to a dunk by Larry Nance Jr.

Vucevic carries Magic early

It would seem we're having a battle of the centers. Both Nikola Vucevic and Jusuf Nurkic nearly single-handedly carried their squads through the first quarter. Vucevic has started 5-of-6 from the field while scoring 11 of the Orlando Magic's first 17 points.

Nurkic gets off to quick start

Jusuf Nurkic came out to play tonight. As the Portland Trail Blazers look to steal a win in Orlando versus the Magic, the 7-foot center scored eight of his team's first 13 points as he has started 4-of-5 from the field.

Kevin Love out against the Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers are without their best player as they take on the Pistons in Detroit on Thursday night, as veteran forward Kevin Love has been ruled out of the contest due to left foot soreness, per the Cavs. Love played in all four of the team's previous games and is averaging a team-high 19 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.