NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics-Raptors in marquee matchup; Warriors face Jazz; Westbrook out vs. Clippers
Keep it right here for the latest news, scores and highlights from Friday's NBA games
Now that every NBA team has a game under its belt, we can safely say that the 2018-19 season is underway. On Thursday night we got to see LeBron James in his Los Angeles Lakers debut, and on Friday we'll be treated to a marquee matchup of two of the Eastern Confernce's top contenders -- the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors.
A lot of experts are penciling Boston into the NBA Finals due to the return of Gordon Hayward and a healthy Kyrie Irving. They'll add to already-seasoned core of young talent and one of the deepest benches in the league. The Raptors, however, added arguably the best two-way player in the NBA to a roster that won a franchise-record 59 games last season. They're formidable on both ends of the court, and like the Celtics run extremely deep in the reserve unit. It should be a fun one to watch.
We'll be here all night with the scores, news, updates and highlights from Friday's NBA games.
NBA scores for Friday, Oct. 19
All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (Gametracker)
- New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. (Gametracker) -- ESPN
- Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (Gametracker) -- ESPN
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (Gametracker)
We'll have to wait for Russ
Russell Westbrook missed the Thunder's season opener while recovering from offseason knee surgery, and rumors circulated that he might take the court on Friday night against the Clippers. Unfortunately he has decided to hold off on playing, according to ESPN's Royce Young. But there is a chance he'll play on Sunday.
