NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics to battle Thunder; Lakers looking for second straight win

The march through the 2018-19 NBA regular season continues on Thursday night as a pair of nationally televised games between likely playoff teams highlight the league's four-game schedule.

While the showdowns between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics as well as the matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will highlight the night, the Portland Trail Blazers will square off against the upstart Orlando Magic while the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to get back on track with a win over their Central Division rival in the Detroit Pistons.

Given the type of performances we have seen to this point in the season, particularly on the offensive end of the floor, fans should be in store for another exciting night of NBA basketball.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's four-game slate.

NBA scores for Thursday, Oct. 25

All times Eastern

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)

Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)

Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET (Game Tracker) -- TNT

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (Game Tracker) -- TNT

Thunder make lineup change versus Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder fielded a different starting lineup for their matchup versus the Boston Celtics tonight. Instead of Patrick Patterson being in the first unit, Jerami Grant took his place.

Billy Donovan made one change to last game's starting lineup: Jerami Grant starts in place of Patrick Patterson. Other starters: George, Adams, Ferguson, Westbrook — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) October 25, 2018

Blake spins and slams

Blake Griffin may have scored 50 points on Tuesday, but he didn't look tired at all against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former All-Star is already up to 16 points in the first half after this spin, which led to a slam dunk.

Nurkic dunks over two Magic players

As the Portland Trail Blazers battled the Orlando Magic, Nurkic dropped the hammer on two Magic players on his way to the hoop.

Sexton sets up Nance with no-look pass

Collin Sexton pulled off the highlight of the first half. As the winless Cleveland Cavaliers looked to knock off the undefeated Detroit Pistons, the rookie point guard pulled off a sweet, no-look pass which led to a dunk by Larry Nance Jr.

Dunks so nice, he did it twice 😏#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/H8pEJGL05G — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 25, 2018

Vucevic carries Magic early

It would seem we're having a battle of the centers. Both Nikola Vucevic and Jusuf Nurkic nearly single-handedly carried their squads through the first quarter. Vucevic has started 5-of-6 from the field while scoring 11 of the Orlando Magic's first 17 points.

Nikola Vucevic answers and has 11 PTS of his own! #PureMagic pic.twitter.com/2YBeRrbPBL — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2018

Nurkic gets off to quick start

Jusuf Nurkic came out to play tonight. As the Portland Trail Blazers look to steal a win in Orlando versus the Magic, the 7-foot center scored eight of his team's first 13 points as he has started 4-of-5 from the field.

Kevin Love out against the Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers are without their best player as they take on the Pistons in Detroit on Thursday night, as veteran forward Kevin Love has been ruled out of the contest due to left foot soreness, per the Cavs. Love played in all four of the team's previous games and is averaging a team-high 19 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.