NBA scores, highlights, updates: Curry, Warriors host Butler, Wolves; Dwight Howard makes Wizards debut

An eight-game slate highlights Friday's NBA action as the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to upset the Golden State Warriors out West, while Dwight Howard makes his Washington Wizards debut back East.

Speaking of the Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler will be back in the lineup. How this affects Derrick Rose's playing time after his 50-point performance two nights prior remains to be seen, but there's no doubt they'll need as much firepower as possible if they hope to upend the defending NBA champions.

The Los Angeles Clippers will start off the night with their away tilt versus the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets look to bounce back from a 1-5 start when they take on the Nets in Brooklyn.

Here's all you need to know about tonight's action.

NBA Scores for Nov. 2



D12 scores first basket of season

Dwight Howard may not be as big as he was before, but he's still strong. As Howard made his Wizards debut versus the Thunder, he opened up the scoring with this basket while being fouled.

Levert crosses over Gordon towards layup

Caris Levert sure knows how to cross over the opposition. Levert made Gordon dance in his shoes with this drive to the hoop.

Harrell throws it down over former Slam Dunk contest runner-up

Aaron Gordon may be a former slam dunk contest runner-up, but Montrezl Harrell has some hops himself. The Los Angeles Clippers forward threw one down over Aaron Gordon, as you can see by this clip.

CP3 makes Allen look silly

This is the definition of making your opposition look silly. Heck, if the AND 1 street basketball tour was still around, these are the type of highlights you'd see. Check this out as Chris Paul makes Jarrett Allen look lost....and very confused.

messing with your dog pretending to throw the ball so you can watch it run around in circles pic.twitter.com/iGQVX1pbAg — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 2, 2018

Boban treats Vucevic like a little man

Boban Marjanovic is 7-foot-3 with a 7-foot-10 wingspan and probably has the largest hands in basketball. Basically, he's the biggest guy in today's NBA. So whenever he matches up to somebody, they definitely feel small against the Serbian. That was the case on this play for 7-footer Nikola Vucevic.

Boban gets to his right hand in the post! @LAClippers lead @OrlandoMagic 21-20 in Q1 on #NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/5G6WRPOkFF — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2018

Howard to make Wizards debut versus Thunder

Dwight Howard is finally making his Wizards debut. The multiple-time All-Star will suit up for the first time for Washington after missing the first seven games of the season due to a back injury. He will start in the frontcourt alongside Markieff Morris. Scott Brooks commented on how he'll use his star center for the first time, via ESPN:

"I think we're not going to run plays for him to pick-and-pop for 3s, but it's a fun game, and fun can't be for the perimeter guys only. The bigs want to have fun as well. His strength of his game is rolling. His strength of his game is finishing around the the rim, but he's also a good mid-range shooter. ... He's going to get his share of those."

Butler to play vs. Warriors

Jimmy Butler will indeed suit up on Friday. After sitting out Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz due to rest, the All-Star swingman will play versus the Golden State Warriors, via Alan Horton of Wolves radio: