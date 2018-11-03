NBA scores, highlights, updates: Curry, Warriors host Butler, Wolves; Westbrook, Thunder blow out Wizards
The Warriors host the Timberwolves to highlight Friday's NBA action
An eight-game slate highlights Friday's NBA action as the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to upset the Golden State Warriors out West, while Dwight Howard made his Washington Wizards debut back East.
Speaking of the Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler will be back in the lineup. How this affects Derrick Rose's playing time after his 50-point performance two nights prior remains to be seen, but there's no doubt they'll need as much firepower as possible if they hope to upend the defending NBA champions.
The Los Angeles Clippers started off the night with their away victory over the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets bounced back from a 1-5 start to beat the Nets in Brooklyn.
Here's all you need to know about tonight's action.
NBA Scores for Friday, Nov. 2
- Los Angeles Clippers 120, Orlando Magic 95 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 119, Brooklyn Nets 111 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 134, Washington Wizards 111 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 107, Chicago Bulls 105 (Box Score)
- New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz 9 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET (Gametracker) -- ESPN
Mitchell Robinson did what?
Let's just say Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson is a wee bit athletic. It's hard to even describe how he finished this alley-oop against the Mavericks.
PG13 scores 10,000th career point
The Thunder laid the smackdown on the Wizards, and Paul George notched a milestone along the way. The 28-year-old posted his 10,00th career point on this 3-pointer.
Westbrook with a breakaway jam
The Thunder destroyed the Wizards, and Russell Westbrook is a large reason why. Check out this breakaway slam dunk that he pulled off during the first half.
D12 scores first basket of season
Dwight Howard may not be the caliber of player he once was, but he's still strong. As Howard made his Wizards debut versus the Thunder, he opened up the scoring with this basket while being fouled.
LeVert crosses over Gordon
Caris LeVert sure knows how to cross over the opposition. He made Gordon dance in his shoes with this drive to the hoop.
Harrell throws it down
Aaron Gordon may be a former slam dunk contest runner-up, but Montrezl Harrell has some hops himself. The Los Angeles Clippers forward threw one down over Gordon, as you can see in this clip.
CP3 makes Allen look silly
This is the definition of making your opposition look silly. Heck, if the AND 1 mixtape tour was still around, these are the type of highlights you'd see. Check this out as Chris Paul makes Jarrett Allen look lost ... and very confused.
Boban treats Vucevic like a little man
Boban Marjanovic is 7-foot-3 with a 7-foot-10 wingspan and probably has the largest hands in basketball. Basically, he's the biggest guy in today's NBA. So whenever he matches up with somebody, they definitely feel small against the Serbian. That was the case on this play against 7-footer Nikola Vucevic.
Butler to play vs. Warriors
Jimmy Butler will indeed suit up on Friday. After sitting out Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz due to rest, the All-Star swingman will play versus the Golden State Warriors, via Alan Horton of Wolves radio:
