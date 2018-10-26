NBA scores, highlights, updates: Damian Lillard sets Blazers scoring record; Jayson Tatum dunks all over Paul George
While there are only four games on the NBA docket for Thursday, a number of playoff contenders will be in action
The march through the 2018-19 NBA regular season continued on Thursday night as a pair of nationally televised games between likely playoff teams highlighted the league's four-game schedule.
While the showdowns between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics as well as the matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers highlighted the night, the Portland Trail Blazers got things started on Thursday night with a 128-114 win over the Orlando Magic. Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 34 points in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons remain undefeated as they convincingly defeated the winless Cleveland Cavaliers. Andre Drummond had a game to remember as he scored 26 points and grabbed 22 rebounds.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's four-game slate.
NBA scores for Thursday, Oct. 25
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons 110, Cleveland Cavaliers 103 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 128, Orlando Magic 114 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET (Game Tracker) -- TNT
- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (Game Tracker) -- TNT
Celtics overcome massive halftime deficit
After trailing 54-30 at halftime, the Celtics clawed back and took a one-point lead into the third quarter. We can say it all began with this Jayson Tatum dunk over Paul George.
Lillard sets Blazers record
Everybody in the NBA is scoring these days. As the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, Damian Lillard scored 34 points in the second half -- a new franchise record for points in a half. He finished with 41 points for the game.
Tatum posterizes George
There's an eight-year difference between Jayson Tatum and Paul George, but that doesn't mean anything to the 20-year-old forward. The Boston Celtics young gun took it to the Oklahoma City Thunder veteran on this slam dunk following a steal at the end of the first quarter.
Thunder take early 11-2 lead over Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder made sure to race out to an early lead over the Boston Celtics. In a matchup of two top-tier teams, it was the Thunder who impressed early, capped off by this Russell Westbrook assist to Steven Adams early on in the game.
Thunder make lineup change versus Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder fielded a different starting lineup for their matchup versus the Boston Celtics tonight. Instead of Patrick Patterson being in the first unit, Jerami Grant took his place.
Blake spins and slams
Blake Griffin may have scored 50 points on Tuesday, but he didn't look tired at all against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former All-Star is already up to 16 points in the first half after this spin, which led to a slam dunk.
Nurkic dunks over two Magic players
As the Portland Trail Blazers battled the Orlando Magic, Nurkic dropped the hammer on two Magic players on his way to the hoop.
Sexton sets up Nance with no-look pass
Collin Sexton pulled off the highlight of the first half. As the winless Cleveland Cavaliers looked to knock off the undefeated Detroit Pistons, the rookie point guard pulled off a sweet, no-look pass which led to a dunk by Larry Nance Jr.
Vucevic carries Magic early
It would seem we're having a battle of the centers. Both Nikola Vucevic and Jusuf Nurkic nearly single-handedly carried their squads through the first quarter. Vucevic has started 5-of-6 from the field while scoring 11 of the Orlando Magic's first 17 points.
Nurkic gets off to quick start
Jusuf Nurkic came out to play tonight. As the Portland Trail Blazers look to steal a win in Orlando versus the Magic, the 7-foot center scored eight of his team's first 13 points as he has started 4-of-5 from the field.
Kevin Love out against the Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers are without their best player as they take on the Pistons in Detroit on Thursday night, as veteran forward Kevin Love has been ruled out of the contest due to left foot soreness, per the Cavs. Love played in all four of the team's previous games and is averaging a team-high 19 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.
