NBA scores, highlights, updates: Durant's monster fourth quarter leads Warriors over Knicks; Raptors stay unbeaten

The Golden State Warriors started out Friday's NBA slate with a major statement in a 128-100 win over the New York Knicks. The Warriors trailed by 10 points in the third quarter before Kevin Durant went on a scoring frenzy in the final quarter. The 6-foot-11 forward scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth as the Warriors outscored the Knicks by 31 points in the final period.

Meanwhile the Raptors improved to an NBA-best 6-0 with a victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Toronto. It's the first time the franchise has ever won its first six games, and it's been a total team effort. Toronto had seven players in double-figures on Friday, led by Kawhi Leonard's 21 points and Kyle Lowry's 20.

Stay with us all night for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the evening.

NBA scores for Thursday, Oct. 26

Durant explodes in fourth quarter

Kevin Durant exploded in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 128-100 win over the New York Knicks. The Warriors trailed by 10 points late in the third quarter versus the Knicks before outscoring them 47-16 in the final quarter. Durant scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as Golden State completed their comeback.

Holiday wins it for Pels after Nets gaffe

The Nets were oh-so-close to handing New Orleans its first loss of the season, but a costly D'Angelo Russell turnover when the Nets were waiting to be fouled set up Jrue Holiday's go-ahead basket.

Sweet Lou scores 19 first-half points

Lou Williams put on a show during the first half versus his former team. The former Houston Rocket scored 19 points in the first half, including this deep 3-pointer from nearly the logo. The Clippers went on to secure a 20-point win.

Giannis posterizes Gibson

Taj Gibson has to learn how to get out of the way. As the Milwaukee Bucks looked to continue their undefeated start to the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo posterized another big man on his way to the rim.

Hardaway Jr. spins his way to layup

Tim Hardaway Jr. pulled off one of the highlights of the game against the Warriors with this spin towards the hoop.

Paul makes Clippers rookie dance

Chris Paul is back from suspension, and he's already made highlights against his former team. Check out this crossover by the All-Star point guard on Los Angeles Clippers rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

🙌 The Point God 🙌 pic.twitter.com/r5OZxB4g5L — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 27, 2018

Cousins ejected from game ... in street clothes

Well, this might be a first for DeMarcus Cousins. The Golden State Warriors center managed to get ejected from the team's game versus the New York Knicks while in street clothes. He was apparently arguing with a referee and was assessed a technical and was immediately thrown out of the game.

DeMarcus Cousins' first official statistic recorded with the #Warriors?



An ejection...... From the bench 😬 pic.twitter.com/F6QmTvaTEf — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) October 27, 2018

Durant impresses MSG crowd

Kevin Durant opened up Friday night's game versus the New York Knicks with a fast break slam dunk. Durant has been rumored to be interested in possibly signing with the Knicks as a free agent in 2019.

Payne scores 11 points in opening quarter

Cameron Payne came out to play on Friday night. The Chicago Bulls scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the opening quarter versus the Charlotte Hornets. He has scored 32 points in his last three quarters played.

There we go, @CamPayne!



Looks like he's going for another career-high 👀 pic.twitter.com/msDO8rbP1s — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 26, 2018

Curry, Durant show heads to NYC

What can Stephen Curry do for an encore to his 51-point performance on Wednesday? The Madison Square Garden fans will find out on Friday, when the Warriors take on the Knicks. Kevin Durant was no slouch himself, putting up the quietest 30-point game you'll ever see while Steph mesmerized fans with his long-range display. Hopefully Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't too exhausted from hitting the New York club scene.

Dubs are in New York & Coach Kerr is ready to take on the city that never sleeps 😂 pic.twitter.com/AdqAVKkaVA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 26, 2018

CP3 faces former team

Chris Paul was the linchpin of the Lob City Clippers, and on Friday he'll take on his former team without the services of his current running mate, James Harden, who is out with a hamstring injury. Paul will have a huge load to carry as he attempts to pull the Rockets out of a 1-3 start to the season. Carmelo Anthony will also be making his first start of the season.