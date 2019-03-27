NBA scores, highlights, updates: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks take down James Harden, Rockets; Lakers host Wizards

Two-thirds of the league's teams are in action on Tuesday night.

The main event was between the top two NBA MVP candidates this season, as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets in a national TV game. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a strong all-around game, while the Bucks' unorthodox defense held Harden to a sub-par 23 points on 9-of-26 shooting.

Later in the evening, the Lakers will host the Washington Wizards in a match-up of two teams that didn't live up to expectations this season.

Here is everything else you need to know about Tuesday night's schedule.

NBA scores for Tuesday, March 26

*All times Eastern

Lance makes Green dance with slick dribbling

Sometimes Lance Stephenson's dribbling exhibitions don't end up great for his team, but this one certainly did. As the clock wound down in the first quarter, Stephenson's move sent Wizards defender Jeff Green stumbling backwards, and Lance capped it off by swishing the mid-range jumper. The sequence led to one of the best team celebrations of the season from the Lakers.

Giannis, Bledsoe lead Bucks past Rockets

A great defensive effort on James Harden combined with solid offense from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe propelled the Bucks to a big home win over the Rockets on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, while Bledsoe added a team-high 23 points and seven assists.

Giannis (19 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST) and Eric Bledsoe (23 PTS, 7 AST) got it done for the @Bucks tonight! 🦌#FearTheDeer | #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/twgx0czEDt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 27, 2019

Kemba leads Hornets to OT win

Kemba Walker was sensational on Tuesday night, scoring 11 of his 38 points in overtime to give the Hornets a much-needed victory.

Jones Jr. absolutely posterizes Vucevic



If you thought the Miami Heat dunks on the Orlando Magic were over, you're clearly wrong. Check out the best slam dunk of them all as Derrick Jones Jr. absolutely embarrassed All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic on this play.

White block leads to Aldridge dunk



This is the absolute epitome of teamwork on both ends of the floor. Following Derrick White's block on one end, LaMarcus Aldridge proceeded to dunk it on the other end in the definition of a complete play for San Antonio.

Clarkson tosses full-court pass to Osman



Who said that Kevin Love is the only Cavalier who can throw deep passes? Jordan Clarkson just proved everyone wrong with this hail mary pass to Cedi Osman for an easy layup.

Adebayo outdoes Richardson



If you thought Josh Richardson's dunk was impressive. Check out his teammate's own version of the slam dunk. This wasn't over another player, but it had way more impact than Richardson's dunk.

Bam off to a HOT start! 💥 pic.twitter.com/ku2k5ZGEwU — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 26, 2019

Richardson dunks all over Gordon



Who says Josh Richardson doesn't produce highlights? Check out this slam dunk over the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon.

Irving (rest) sits against Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving said weeks ago that he planned on sitting out some games down the stretch of the regular season to keep himself fresh for the playoffs, and the Celtics decided Tuesday night's tilt against his former team in Cleveland was the right time to give the All-Star a break.