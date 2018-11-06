NBA scores, highlights, updates: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks take on Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
The NBA schedule slows down a bit with just four games on this Tuesday night
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After a wild and crazy Monday, things slow down a bit on this Tuesday with just four games on the docket.
Early on, we'll see an interesting point guard battle between Trae Young and Kemba Walker when the Hawks take on the Hornets, while the Wizards will look to get a much-needed win against the Mavericks. The clear main event of the evening, however, is the showdown between the Trail Blazers and the Bucks, as each team will look to continue a strong start to the season.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's games.
NBA Scores for Tuesday, Nov. 6
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Giannis, Bucks battle Lillard, Trail Blazers
The Bucks and Trail Blazers have each gotten off to fantastic starts this season, and will look to continue their early-season success with a win on Tuesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the new-look Bucks to an 8-1 start, which has them just behind the Raptors in the East, while Damian Lillard and Co. are 7-3, just two and a half games back of the mighty Warriors. There will be plenty of star power on the court in this one, and it should be an exciting game.
