NBA scores, highlights, updates: Giannis Antetokounmpo goes for 52 but Bucks fall to 76ers, Pistons best the Raptors

Eight games of action make up the NBA's Sunday slate, highlighted by two match-ups between playoff teams in the Eastern Conference.

First, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in a thrilling battle of two teams with Finals aspirations. Entering the match-up, the Bucks controlled the top seed in the East, while the Sixers sat at third. The meeting between the two teams was the second of the season, as the Bucks won the first one back in October and Sunday's matchup didn't disappoint as Giannis Antetokounmpo dazzled fans by scoring 52 points but it was not enough to overcome the star-laden roster Philadelphia has put together this season.

Then, the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons pulled off an upset against the second-seeded Toronto Raptors in a potential playoff preview. Entering Sunday's games, the Pistons held just a half-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the sixth spot in the East and this victory will only help them build momentum in hopes of putting themselves in the most favorable postseason position possible.

NBA schedule for Sunday, March 17

*All times Eastern

Hezonja blocks LeBron to seal a win for the Knicks

The Knicks stormed back in the fourth quarter to pick up a 124-123 win over the Lakers and it was Mario Hezonja who came up with the big play on the defensive end to seal the victory as he blocked LeBron James in the closing seconds of regulation.

Mario Hezonja comes up with the HUGE block to seal a @nyknicks win! 👀#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/XPpfjptLhC — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 17, 2019

Giannis sets a new career-high with 52 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his case to be the league's MVP once again on Sunday by showing he is more than capable of dominating a game by scoring a career-high 52 points against the Sixers. Unfortunately for the Bucks, it was not enough to get the job done in the end.

Embiid posts massive double-double in win over Bucks

While he did not cross the 50-point plateau like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid was dominant in his own right on Sunday by posting 40 points to go along with 15 rebounds and six assists.

LeBron goes off for 33 points at MSG

While it came in a losing effort, LeBron James put on a show for the fans in attendance in New York on Sunday as he lit up the scoreboard for a game-high 33 points in the Lakers' 124-123 loss to the Knicks.

Wade leads the Heat to victory over Hornets

While he was initially listed as doubtful on the team's injury report leading up to the game, Wade suited up and provided the Heat with the boost they needed off of the bench in order to take down their Southeast Division rival by pouring in 17 points.

Leonard goes for 33 and 10 against Pistons

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors came up short on Sunday afternoon but Kawhi Leonard did all he could to give his team a chance by pouring in 33 points to go along with 10 rebounds in the loss.

Scott sips a fan's beer after diving into the crowd

Sixers reserve got his St. Patrick's Day celebrations started a little early on Sunday as the forward took a sip out of a fan's beverage after he dove into the first row of seats courtside in an attempt to save a loose ball.