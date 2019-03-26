NBA scores, highlights, updates: Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden go head-to-head, Lakers host Wizards
There is no shortage of NBA action on Tuesday night
Two-thirds of the league's teams are in action on Tuesday night.
The main event will be when the top two NBA MVP candidates this season will go head-to-head when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo will get a chance to go at it and in a showcase game on TNT that will provide both players a platform to make a statement.
The match-up between the two teams is the second - and final - of the season, as the Bucks won the first one 116-109 back in January. Though both teams will face plenty of tough challenges along the way, there's a chance these two teams could meet again in the NBA Finals in June. Later in the evening, the Lakers will host the Washington Wizards in a match-up of two teams that didn't live up to expectations this season.
Here is everything else you need to know about Tuesday night's schedule.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 26
*All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT
- Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT
Irving (rest) to sit against the Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving said weeks ago that he planned on sitting out some games down the stretch of the regular season to keep himself fresh for the playoffs and the Celtics decided Tuesday night's tilt against his former team in Cleveland was the right time to give the All-Star a break.
