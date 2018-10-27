NBA scores, highlights, updates: Giannis posterizes Taj Gibson; Curry, Durant lead Warriors vs. Knicks
It's a seven-game slate on an exciting Friday night in the NBA
It's an exciting, seven-game slate on this NBA Friday, with the marquee matchup taking place in none other than New York City. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors will take their high-octane show into Madison Square Garden to face off with the Knicks.
Another intriguing matchup comes later in the evening, as the James Harden-less Rockets face the Clippers at home. That means Chris Paul will be facing his former team, and will try to get them on the right track after a 1-3 start.
Stay with us all night for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the evening.
NBA scores for Thursday, Oct. 26
- Charlotte Hornets 135, Chicago Bulls 106 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks, 7:30 ET (GameTracker) -- NBATV
- Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- NBATV
Sweet Lou scores 19 first-half points
Lou Williams put on a show during the first half versus his former team. The former Houston Rocket scored 19 points in the first half, including this deep 3-pointer from nearly the logo.
Giannis posterizes Gibson
Taj Gibson has to learn how to get out of the way. As the Milwaukee Bucks looked to continue their undefeated start to the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo posterized another big man on his way to the rim.
Hardaway Jr. spins his way to layup
Tim Hardaway Jr. pulled off one of the highlights of the game against the Warriors with this spin towards the hoop.
Paul makes Clippers rookie dance
Chris Paul is back from suspension, and he's already made highlights against his former team. Check out this crossover by the All-Star point guard on Los Angeles Clippers rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Cousins ejected from game ... in street clothes
Well, this might be a first for DeMarcus Cousins. The Golden State Warriors center managed to get ejected from the team's game versus the New York Knicks while in street clothes. He was apparently arguing with a referee and was assessed a technical and was immediately thrown out of the game.
Durant impresses MSG crowd
Kevin Durant opened up Friday night's game versus the New York Knicks with a fast break slam dunk. Durant has been rumored to be interested in possibly signing with the Knicks as a free agent in 2019.
Payne scores 11 points in opening quarter
Cameron Payne came out to play on Friday night. The Chicago Bulls scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the opening quarter versus the Charlotte Hornets. He has scored 32 points in his last three quarters played.
Curry, Durant show heads to NYC
What can Stephen Curry do for an encore to his 51-point performance on Wednesday? The Madison Square Garden fans will find out on Friday, when the Warriors take on the Knicks. Kevin Durant was no slouch himself, putting up the quietest 30-point game you'll ever see while Steph mesmerized fans with his long-range display. Hopefully Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't too exhausted from hitting the New York club scene.
CP3 faces former team
Chris Paul was the linchpin of the Lob City Clippers, and on Friday he'll take on his former team without the services of his current running mate, James Harden, who is out with a hamstring injury. Paul will have a huge load to carry as he attempts to pull the Rockets out of a 1-3 start to the season. Carmelo Anthony will also be making his first start of the season.
