NBA scores, highlights, updates: Giannis, unbeaten Bucks face Celtics; Davis doubtful for Pelicans vs. Blazers
Six games, including a couple potential playoff previews, highlight Thursday night
November is upon us, and there is no shortage of solid NBA action to kick off the month.
Six games dot the league's schedule on Thursday night, highlighted by a battle between two great point guards when the Charlotte Hornets host the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as two potential playoff previews: the Milwaukee Bucks at the Boston Celtics, and the New Orleans Pelicans facing the Trail Blazers in Portland.
Here's all you need to know about Thursday night's action.
NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 1
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. -- TNT (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. -- TNT (GameTracker)
Giannis gets freaky
The Greek Freak started off Thursday's showdown against the Celtics by showing off his ridiculous athleticism. He pulled off a nice spin move and finished it off by throwing it down hard.
Davis doubtful for Pelicans
Anthony Davis returned from a two-game absence on Wednesday in a loss to the Warriors, but the big man is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Blazers with a lingering elbow injury. We'll update his status as we get closer to tipoff.
-
