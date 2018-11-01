NBA scores, highlights, updates: Giannis, unbeaten Bucks face Celtics; Davis doubtful for Pelicans vs. Blazers

November is upon us, and there is no shortage of solid NBA action to kick off the month.

Six games dot the league's schedule on Thursday night, highlighted by a battle between two great point guards when the Charlotte Hornets host the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as two potential playoff previews: the Milwaukee Bucks at the Boston Celtics, and the New Orleans Pelicans facing the Trail Blazers in Portland.

Here's all you need to know about Thursday night's action.

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 1

All times Eastern

Giannis gets freaky

The Greek Freak started off Thursday's showdown against the Celtics by showing off his ridiculous athleticism. He pulled off a nice spin move and finished it off by throwing it down hard.

The spin and SLAM from the Greek Freak! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Wtw7gSEYgA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 2, 2018

Davis doubtful for Pelicans

Anthony Davis returned from a two-game absence on Wednesday in a loss to the Warriors, but the big man is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Blazers with a lingering elbow injury. We'll update his status as we get closer to tipoff.