NBA scores, highlights, updates: Imploding Wizards try to turn things around vs. Clippers
There are just four games on the docket on this Tuesday in the NBA
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. It's a bit of a weird slate this Tuesday night, with just four games and all of them starting early.
The most interesting game on the docket is the matchup between the Wizards and Clippers, and that's because it's an Austin Rivers revenge game. Oh, wait, no, that's not it. The Wizards are imploding after a brutal start and made a bunch of changes to the starting lineup. It will be interesting to see how that goes.
Additionally, we'll see the Raptors take on the Magic, Joe Harris and the Nets travel to South Beach to meet the Heat and the Trail Blazers visit MSG for a matchup with the Knicks.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA games.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 20
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Clippers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV, Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Stauskas beats the buzzer from long distance
With time winding down after an entertaining first quarter between the Knicks and Trail Blazers, Nik Stauskas added one more highlight. Catching the ball on the run, Stauskas evaded the defense and launched a deep effort that went in off the glass.
Harris goes off early
Tobias Harris took advantage of the Wizards' dysfunction to drop 18 points in the first quarter of their matchup. He made an impressive 7-of-9 shots from the field, including four 3-pointers in the opening frame.
Kawhi breaks out the hesitation move
Kawhi Leonard isn't really known for flashy moves, but he's got some nice skills when he wants to use them, as Aaron Gordon found out firsthand. Leonard used a nifty little hesitation move to get to the rim.
Wizards switching things up
The Wizards got off to a terrible start this season, and it seems all of the frustration has come pouring out. John Wall reportedly cussed out head coach Scott Brooks, while other players have gotten in arguments and Bradley Beal is fed up with everything. Trades are on the table, but for now, they have to figure out how to possibly turn this thing around. One option is making lineup changes, and that's just what Brooks has done. Kelly Oubre Jr. started against the Clippers, as did Thomas Bryant, while Markieff Morris moved to the bench.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hornets are targeting Bradley Beal
The Hornets reportedly have their eye on the Wizards guard
-
Memphis is bucking the NBA's new trend
While the rest of the NBA is going in another direction, the Grizzlies are returning to their...
-
J.R. Smith no longer actively with Cavs
Smith doesn't think that the Cavs entered the season with the intention of competing
-
Fultz to see shoulder specialist
The Markelle Fultz sage continues to get stranger in Philadelphia
-
Allen Iverson hugs, salutes Jimmy Butler
It's fair to say that the former face of the Sixers is all in on Jimmy Buckets
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 20: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...