NBA scores, highlights, updates: Imploding Wizards try to turn things around vs. Clippers

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. It's a bit of a weird slate this Tuesday night, with just four games and all of them starting early.

The most interesting game on the docket is the matchup between the Wizards and Clippers, and that's because it's an Austin Rivers revenge game. Oh, wait, no, that's not it. The Wizards are imploding after a brutal start and made a bunch of changes to the starting lineup. It will be interesting to see how that goes.

Additionally, we'll see the Raptors take on the Magic, Joe Harris and the Nets travel to South Beach to meet the Heat and the Trail Blazers visit MSG for a matchup with the Knicks.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA games.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 20

All times Eastern

Stauskas beats the buzzer from long distance

With time winding down after an entertaining first quarter between the Knicks and Trail Blazers, Nik Stauskas added one more highlight. Catching the ball on the run, Stauskas evaded the defense and launched a deep effort that went in off the glass.

Harris goes off early

Tobias Harris took advantage of the Wizards' dysfunction to drop 18 points in the first quarter of their matchup. He made an impressive 7-of-9 shots from the field, including four 3-pointers in the opening frame.

7/9 from the field.

4/5 from three.



EVERY BUCKET from Tobias Harris' 18 PTS in the 1st quarter on #NBA League Pass! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/ZtNDhIhhMT — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2018

Kawhi breaks out the hesitation move

Kawhi Leonard isn't really known for flashy moves, but he's got some nice skills when he wants to use them, as Aaron Gordon found out firsthand. Leonard used a nifty little hesitation move to get to the rim.

Wizards switching things up

The Wizards got off to a terrible start this season, and it seems all of the frustration has come pouring out. John Wall reportedly cussed out head coach Scott Brooks, while other players have gotten in arguments and Bradley Beal is fed up with everything. Trades are on the table, but for now, they have to figure out how to possibly turn this thing around. One option is making lineup changes, and that's just what Brooks has done. Kelly Oubre Jr. started against the Clippers, as did Thomas Bryant, while Markieff Morris moved to the bench.