NBA scores, highlights, updates: James Harden looks to continue 30-plus point streak; Spurs aim for sixth straight win
Harden will look to keep up his historic scoring streak while the Spurs hope to continue a streak of their own
A six-game slate comprises the NBA schedule on Monday night.
While there are several early games, punctuated by the Denver Nuggets' visit to the Detroit Pistons, it's the later games that truly highlight the schedule. James Harden will look to lengthen his scoring streak of 30-plus points to 27 consecutive games when the Houston Rockets visit the Phoenix Suns.
To cap off the night, the San Antonio Spurs will look for their sixth consecutive victory when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Monday, Feb. 4
*All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
LaVar wants Lonzo to go to Phoenix
While the Suns prepare to try to slow down the most dominant player in the NBA on Monday -- good luck with that -- they may also have a new player on the horizon. As Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers face numerous trade rumors with the trade deadline on Thursday, Lonzo's dad -- LaVar -- said if Lonzo ends up being traded, he'd like him to end up in Phoenix.
