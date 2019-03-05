NBA scores, highlights, updates: James Harden, Rockets looks to knock off Raptors; Warriors host reeling Celtics

A six-game slate highlights the NBA schedule on Tuesday with two high-powered nationally televised matchups.

Things start out with the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers taking on one another as both teams look to gain ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

But things will really heat when as the Houston Rockets visit the second-best team in the NBA in the Toronto Raptors. The Rockets are looking for their sixth straight victory while the Raptors are looking to catch up to the Bucks for the best record in the East.

The schedule ends with a bang as Kyrie Irving looks to lead his Celtics back on to the winning path against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 5



*All times Eastern

Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT



Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT

Thompson (knee) out versus Celtics



The Warriors are preparing for a big-time interconference matchup against the Celtics, but they'll have to do so without their All-Star shooting guard. Klay Thompson will be sidelined versus Boston due to knee soreness.