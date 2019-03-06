NBA scores, highlights, updates: James Harden, Rockets take down Raptors; Warriors host reeling Celtics

There are six games on the NBA schedule on Tuesday night, highlighted by two high-powered nationally televised matchups.

Things started out with the 76ers outlasting the Magic, while the Pacers took down the Bulls as each team picked up an important win in the race for home-court advantage in the East.

But they really heated up with the prime time matchup between the Raptors and Rockets, which the team from Houston won by double digits.

The night ends with a bang as Kyrie Irving looks to lead his Celtics back into the win column against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 5



*All times Eastern

Philadelphia 76ers 114, Orlando Magic 106 (Box Score)

Indiana Pacers 105, Chicago Bulls 96 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets 107, Toronto Raptors 92 (Box Score)



Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT

Harden shoots poorly, but still drops 35 in win over Raptors

James Harden didn't have his most efficient night, going just 12-of-30 from the field, but he still poured in 35 points to lead the Rockets past the Raptors. After jumping out to a huge lead in the first half, the Rockets held off a furious Raptors comeback, then pulled away in the fourth. Harden, unsurprisingly, was a big factor, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Conley puts up career-high 40 points

Mike Conley has been a stellar point guard for a long time now, but somehow he had never scored 40 points until Tuesday night. The veteran dropped his first 40-ball in the Grizzlies' impressive win over the visiting Trail Blazers.

LaVine puts on a dunk show

Zach LaVine showed off his dunking skills against the Pacers, throwing down two huge slams in the second half. First, he drove inside and put Myles Turner on a poster, then later he drove baseline and got up for a big right-handed flush.

Simmons finds Harris with a wraparound dish

Ben Simmons showed off his passing skills against the Magic with a beautiful wraparound feed to his recently acquired teammate Tobias Harris, who finished with a slam.

Kawhi splashes one in Harden's face

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden got matched up against each other early, and Leonard showed off some of his offensive skills. After a few quick dribbles, he drained a jumper right in Harden's face.

Redick and Fournier go shot-for-shot in first half

J.J. Redick and Evan Fournier both had their shots dialed in during the first half in Philadelphia. Redick drained five 3-pointers, while Fournier answered with four of his own.

JJ Redick (19 PTS, 5 3PM) & Evan Fournier (18 PTS, 4 3PM) duel from beyond the arc in the 1st half!#HereTheyCome 70#PureMagic 64



Thompson (knee) out versus Celtics



The Warriors are preparing for a big-time inter-conference matchup against the Celtics, but they'll have to do so without their All-Star shooting guard. Klay Thompson did not suit up versus Boston due to knee soreness.