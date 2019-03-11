NBA scores, highlights, updates: Jazz host Thunder in battle of West contenders, Celtics take on Clippers
There are six games of NBA action on Monday night
Another week of NBA action continues on Monday night as the season draws closer and closer to the playoffs. There are six games of action on this evening, headlined by a battle between two contenders in the Western Conference. The sixth-seeded Jazz will host the fourth-seeded Thunder, in a potential playoff preview. The Thunder have won the other three contests against the Jazz this season, so it's safe to say that Utah will be looking for some revenge.
In addition, the Raptors will face off against the Cavaliers. The Kings take their show on the road to meet the Wizards. The Nets will host another playoff contender in the Pistons and the Rockets host Kemba Walker and the Hornets.
Elsewhere, two other teams fighting for playoff positioning go head-to-head when the Sixth Man of the Year candidate Lou Williams and the Los Angeles Clippers host Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics at the Staples Center.
NBA schedule for Monday, March 11
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: (fubo TV)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: (fubo TV)
Tatum to miss first game of season
Celtics second-year forward Jayson Tatum will miss his first game of the 2018-19 season when the Celtics take on the Clippers due to a tweaked shoulder. Tatum doesn't think that the issue is a serious one, and he said that he hopes to be back in action later this week.
