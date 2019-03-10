NBA scores, highlights, updates: Joel Embiid, 76ers host Pacers in battle for seeding in East, Heat take on Raptors

There is no shortage of NBA action on this Sunday, as nine different games populate the league's schedule.

The game of the day could very well occur in Philadelphia, where the 76ers will host the Indiana Pacers in a battle for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Entering the match-up, the Pacers sit at third in the East, while the Sixers occupy the fourth position. However, with a win, the Sixers would pass the Pacers and take control of the third spot, while a loss would knock them back down to fifth, behind the Boston Celtics.

Elsewhere, the Heat (currently eighth in the East) will host the Raptors (second in the East) in another battle between Eastern Conference playoff teams, and two Texas teams will go head-to-head in Dallas when the Mavericks host the Rockets.

NBA schedule for Sunday, March 10

*All times Eastern

Embiid to return to the lineup for the Sixers

The 76ers will receive a boost to their starting lineup on Sunday as Joel Embiid plans to return to the floor after missing the last eight games with a knee injury.