NBA scores, highlights, updates: Joel Embiid, 76ers host Pacers in battle for seeding in East, Heat take on Raptors
There are nine games of NBA action on Sunday
There is no shortage of NBA action on this Sunday, as nine different games populate the league's schedule.
The game of the day could very well occur in Philadelphia, where the 76ers will host the Indiana Pacers in a battle for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Entering the match-up, the Pacers sit at third in the East, while the Sixers occupy the fourth position. However, with a win, the Sixers would pass the Pacers and take control of the third spot, while a loss would knock them back down to fifth, behind the Boston Celtics.
Elsewhere, the Heat (currently eighth in the East) will host the Raptors (second in the East) in another battle between Eastern Conference playoff teams, and two Texas teams will go head-to-head in Dallas when the Mavericks host the Rockets.
NBA schedule for Sunday, March 10
*All times Eastern
- Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, 12 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV | Streaming: (fubo TV)
- Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: (fubo TV)
Embiid to return to the lineup for the Sixers
The 76ers will receive a boost to their starting lineup on Sunday as Joel Embiid plans to return to the floor after missing the last eight games with a knee injury.
