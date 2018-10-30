NBA scores, highlights, updates: Kawhi Leonard back as Raptors battle 76ers; Rockets look to get back on track
It's a busy Tuesday in the NBA with eight games in store
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. Once again there will be plenty of games to choose from, as we've got eight in store on this Tuesday night, including a number of intriguing matchups.
In the Eastern Conference, the Raptors will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they take on another of the conference's elite teams, the 76ers. Additionally, the Pistons will try to get revenge for the blowout loss they suffered to the Celtics last week when the two teams meet in Boston.
Later on, there are a few interesting Western Conference showdowns, highlighted by a Trail Blazers-Rockets matchup that will be a big test for a Houston team looking to get back on track.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's games.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Oct. 30
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- LA Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
Hood hammers one home over Len
Rodney Hood showed off his athleticism and dunking ability early on against the Hawks. Driving in from the wing, Hood launched himself into the air and hammered home a lefty slam over Alex Len.
Raptors try to bounce back from first loss
With Kawhi Leonard sitting out, the Raptors suffered their first loss of the season on Monday night, falling to the Bucks. Now, they'll have another tough test, as they head back home to take on the young Sixers. This time Leonard will be in the lineup, which is good news for them, as the Sixers have plenty of talent themselves. This one should be pretty fun.
