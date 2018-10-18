NBA scores, highlights, updates: Kawhi Leonard makes Raptors debut; Jimmy Butler starts for Wolves; Allen stuffs Blake Griffin
There are 11 games on the docket on Wednesday, as 22 teams start their season
The 2018-19 NBA season officially got started on Tuesday night, but only four teams were in action between two games. On Wednesday, however, things are really getting going. There are 11 games on the docket, including two on national TV, and a number of important debuts.
Stick with us right here for all the scores, news, updates and highlights.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Oct. 17
All times Eastern
- Pistons 103, Nets 100 (Box Score)
- Bucks 113, Hornets 112 (Box Score)
- Magic 104, Heat 101 (Box Score)
- Pacers 111, Grizzlies 83 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Leonard scores first basket in Raptors uniform
It wasn't exactly the most exciting bucket he'll ever score for the Raptors, but Kawhi Leonard is on the board. Out on the fast break, Kyle Lowry made a point to get his new star the ball, and Leonard converted an awkward finish in traffic.
DeRozan gets first Spurs points
Kawhi Leonard's counterpart from the big trade this summer, DeMar DeRozan, was also playing his first game with his new team. And of course it didn't take long for DeRozan to get his first basket with the Spurs. He did it in classic DeRozan fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper.
Butler playing for Wolves
Yes, Jimmy Butler is still on the Timberwolves, and as he promised, he's out there for their first regular season game. It didn't take him long to make an impact either, as he got a nice steal and score.
Giannis and Kemba go off in opening night thriller
The Bucks were cruising early on against the Hornets, but Kemba Walker led his squad back in the second half to turn this game into a thriller. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists, while Walker went for 41 points.
Allen stuffs Griffin
Jarrett Allen may have flown under the radar in his rookie season, but he's looking to make sure that won't be the case this time around. He's off to a good start in that mission, rising to reject Blake Griffin in devastating fashion.
