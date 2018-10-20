NBA scores, highlights, updates: Kawhi, Raptors send message to Celtics; Butler booed at home; Trae Young gets hot

Now that every NBA team has a game under its belt, we can safely say that the 2018-19 season is underway. On Thursday night we got to see LeBron James in his Los Angeles Lakers debut, and on Friday we were treated to a marquee matchup of two of the Eastern Confernce's top contenders -- the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors.

In the nightcap, the defending champion Warriors take on the upstart Utah Jazz on national television. Utah is always a tough place to play, and the champs have had a particularly difficult time there recently.

We'll be here all night with the scores, news, updates and highlights from Friday's NBA games.

NBA scores for Friday, Oct. 19

All times Eastern

Kawhi gets MVP chants

Oh man, the Raptors are going to be fun. In a marquee Eastern Conference matchup, the Raptors defeated the Celtics thanks to a brilliant performance from Kawhi Leonard, particularly in the second half. He finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds, and even drew MVP chants from the Toronto crowd. If Leonard keeps playing like this, the Raptors are going to be a force.

Kawhi Leonard (31 PTS, 10 REB) put on a show as the @Raptors held on to beat the Celtics! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/c12Zrt4AMQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 20, 2018

Butler booed in home debut

Oh, Jimmy. As expected, Butler was introduced to a chorus of boos in his home debut for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Until his trade request is honored, he better get used to this.

It didn't seem to bother him, though, as he put up 33 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks in a Wolves win.

Trae catches fire

It didn't take long for rookie Trae Young to get hot from the outside. Young made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter alone on Friday.

He finished with 20 points and nine assists while making four of his nine 3-point attempts.

Sabonis climbs the ladder

Domantas Sabonis couldn't care less about the defenders in front of him. He threw down this monstrous poster dunk against the Bucks.

We'll have to wait for Russ

Russell Westbrook missed the Thunder's season opener while recovering from offseason knee surgery, and rumors circulated that he might take the court on Friday night against the Clippers. Unfortunately he has decided to hold off on playing, according to ESPN's Royce Young. But there is a chance he'll play on Sunday.