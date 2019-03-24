NBA scores, highlights, updates: Kemba Walker, Hornets stun Celtics with 18-point comeback; Warriors host Mavericks

It might be the opening weekend of March Madness, but there's still plenty of NBA action on the schedule.

Starting off the day, Kemba Walker and the Hornets staged an incredible 18-point comeback in the fourth quarter to shock the Celtics, who have now lost three games in a row.

Also early on, the Heat travel to the nation's capital to face the Wizards, while the 76ers battle the Hawks in Atlanta.

Later on, the Jazz head to the midwest for a matchup with the lowly Bulls, the Timberwolves and Grizzlies face off in a fairly inconsequential game and the Mavericks meet the Warriors in what could be Dirk Nowitzki's last game in Oakland.

To close out the night, two teams battling for playoff seeding will square off in Portland when the Pistons face the Trail Blazers, while the Suns and Kings go at it in Sacramento.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Saturday, March 23

*All times Eastern

Kemba outduels Kyrie in Charlotte

Kemba Walker and the Hornets were struggling on Saturday evening, and looked to be heading towards another bad loss. That is, until Walker absolutely took over down the stretch. He led the Hornets on a 30-5 run over the last eight minutes to secure a vital victory to keep their thin playoff hopes alive. Walker scored 18 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and added 11 rebounds and nine assists. On the other side, Kyrie Irving finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Boban from deep

Boban Marjanovic now has more 3-pointers than Ben Simmons. The Sixers big man drained a triple from the corner against the Hawks for the first 3 of his career.

Bridges gets it done on both ends

Miles Bridges got busy on both ends against the Celtics. First, he played some nice defense to get a deflection, then hustled down the other end of the floor and finished the fastbreak with an alley-oop.

Curry (rest) out against the Mavericks

The Warriors will have to get the best of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks without their All-Star point guard as Golden State will rest Stephen Curry on Saturday night making this the first game he has missed since late November. In addition to Curry, the Warriors will also be without Shaun Livingston and Andrew Bogut this evening.