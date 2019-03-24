NBA scores, highlights, updates: Kemba Walker, Hornets stun Celtics with 18-point comeback; Warriors host Mavericks
The NBA offers an eight-game slate on Saturday
It might be the opening weekend of March Madness, but there's still plenty of NBA action on the schedule.
Starting off the day, Kemba Walker and the Hornets staged an incredible 18-point comeback in the fourth quarter to shock the Celtics, who have now lost three games in a row.
Also early on, the Heat travel to the nation's capital to face the Wizards, while the 76ers battle the Hawks in Atlanta.
Later on, the Jazz head to the midwest for a matchup with the lowly Bulls, the Timberwolves and Grizzlies face off in a fairly inconsequential game and the Mavericks meet the Warriors in what could be Dirk Nowitzki's last game in Oakland.
To close out the night, two teams battling for playoff seeding will square off in Portland when the Pistons face the Trail Blazers, while the Suns and Kings go at it in Sacramento.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Saturday, March 23
*All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets 124, Boston Celtics 117 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Kemba outduels Kyrie in Charlotte
Kemba Walker and the Hornets were struggling on Saturday evening, and looked to be heading towards another bad loss. That is, until Walker absolutely took over down the stretch. He led the Hornets on a 30-5 run over the last eight minutes to secure a vital victory to keep their thin playoff hopes alive. Walker scored 18 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and added 11 rebounds and nine assists. On the other side, Kyrie Irving finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Boban from deep
Boban Marjanovic now has more 3-pointers than Ben Simmons. The Sixers big man drained a triple from the corner against the Hawks for the first 3 of his career.
Bridges gets it done on both ends
Miles Bridges got busy on both ends against the Celtics. First, he played some nice defense to get a deflection, then hustled down the other end of the floor and finished the fastbreak with an alley-oop.
Curry (rest) out against the Mavericks
The Warriors will have to get the best of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks without their All-Star point guard as Golden State will rest Stephen Curry on Saturday night making this the first game he has missed since late November. In addition to Curry, the Warriors will also be without Shaun Livingston and Andrew Bogut this evening.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Last time LeBron James missed playoffs
LeBron will miss the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, while his impressive streak of...
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for Mar. 23
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Rose has elbow surgery, season over
The veteran has been one of the lone bright spots for a Minnesota team that endured plenty...
-
LeBron reacts to Lakers missing playoffs
James will miss the postseason for the first time since the 2004-05 season
-
NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings, Vol. 9
Vol. 9 features the league's biggest names battling for the right to be called Sneaker Kin...
-
Harden joins MJ, Kobe with 61-point game
Harden had 37 in the first half, then led Houston to victory with a late flurry