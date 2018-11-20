NBA scores, highlights, updates: Kemba Walker scores 43 to beat Celtics; Russell Westbrook rejoins lineup for Thunder

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. With nine games on the docket and a number of intriguing matchups, there should be plenty of highlights and fun battles coming our way.

Starting out the night was a great point guard duel, as Kemba Walker followed up his 60-point performance with 43 more as he led the Hornets past Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.

Later on, two of the most unique players in the league met, when Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets traveled to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action.

NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 19

*All times Eastern

Kemba outduels Kyrie

If you like scoring point guards, you had a good time watching the Celtics and Hornets on Monday night. Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and dished out 11 assists in the loss, but he was outdone by Kemba Walker, who followed up his 60-point game with 43 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, in the win. Not bad for a couple nights of work.

Kemba scores 21 PTS in the 4th quarter alone, en route to his 43 point performance in Charlotte. #Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/5qefen8ciL — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2018

Westbrook to start for Thunder

Russell Westbrook was questionable heading into Monday's game against the Kings with an ankle injury that had sidelined him for the last six games, but the team announced that he will return to the starting lineup.

Giannis throws it down

You don't want to be an opponent when Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming down the lane with a head of steam. The Greek Freak threw down a vicious slam, then grimaced for the crowd against the Nuggets on Monday.

Uh oh, Joel

Joel Embiid is known for roasting fellow NBA players on social media, so we'll see if he throws some shade in his own direction afer this one. Embiid tried to get fancy with a windmill dunk against the Suns, but came up woefully short.



