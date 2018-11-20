NBA scores, highlights, updates: Kemba Walker scores 43 to beat Celtics; Russell Westbrook rejoins lineup for Thunder
There's nine games in the NBA on Monday night, and a number of intriguing matchups
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. With nine games on the docket and a number of intriguing matchups, there should be plenty of highlights and fun battles coming our way.
Starting out the night was a great point guard duel, as Kemba Walker followed up his 60-point performance with 43 more as he led the Hornets past Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.
Later on, two of the most unique players in the league met, when Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets traveled to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action.
NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 19
- Charlotte Hornets 117, Boston Celtics 112 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 119, Phoenix Suns 114 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 121, Utah Jazz 94 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 113, Cleveland Cavaliers 102 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV, Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Kemba outduels Kyrie
If you like scoring point guards, you had a good time watching the Celtics and Hornets on Monday night. Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and dished out 11 assists in the loss, but he was outdone by Kemba Walker, who followed up his 60-point game with 43 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, in the win. Not bad for a couple nights of work.
Westbrook to start for Thunder
Russell Westbrook was questionable heading into Monday's game against the Kings with an ankle injury that had sidelined him for the last six games, but the team announced that he will return to the starting lineup.
Giannis throws it down
You don't want to be an opponent when Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming down the lane with a head of steam. The Greek Freak threw down a vicious slam, then grimaced for the crowd against the Nuggets on Monday.
Uh oh, Joel
Joel Embiid is known for roasting fellow NBA players on social media, so we'll see if he throws some shade in his own direction afer this one. Embiid tried to get fancy with a windmill dunk against the Suns, but came up woefully short.
-
