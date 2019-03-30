NBA scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie Irving hits game-winner for Celtics; Nuggets tie Warriors for first in West
A six-game slate makes up the NBA schedule on Friday night as we have a couple of big-time matchups.
To start things out, the Indiana Pacers lost to the Celtics on a game-winning layup by Kyrie Irving with less than a second left.
Later on, the Denver Nuggets picked up a big-time victory over their Western Conference rival, the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the win and the Warriors loss to the Timberwolves, Denver and Golden State are now tied for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Friday, March 29
*All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics 114, Indiana Pacers 112 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 118, Atlanta Hawks 98 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 131, Golden State Warriors 130 -- OT (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 115, Oklahoma City Thunder 105 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Nuggets tie Warriors for No. 1 seed
It looks like the Warriors and Nuggets are going to go down to the wire for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets pulled into a tie with Golden State thanks to a big win over the Thunder and a Warriors loss in Minnesota. While the Warriors loss was determined by a questionable late foul call, the Nuggets were powered by 23 points and 16 rebounds from Nikola Jokic.
Curry hits 11 3-pointers in loss
Steph Curry started hot and finished hot against the Wolves on Friday, making 11 3-pointers on the night. His most impressive long-ball came with 0.5 seconds left in overtime to tie the game.
Kyrie hits game-winner vs. Pacers
We've seen clutch moments from Kyrie Irving before, and he added another one to his list on Friday. With the score tied, Irving made a slick move which led to the game-winning layup with 0.5 seconds left against the Pacers.
Jabari posterizes Gobert
Jabari Parker has a couple knee surgeries in his history, but he can still get up there. He proved it by demolishing Jazz center Rudy Gobert with this poster dunk.
Lillard drops 36 in win over Hawks
Damian Lillard has had no problem picking up the offensive slack with CJ McCollum out of the lineup. Lillard scored 36 points and dished out seven assists as the Blazers sailed to victory over the Hawks in Atlanta.
Baynes throws it down
Aron Baynes isn't known for his offensive prowess, but he used his powerful frame to finish this dunk between two Pacers on Friday night.
Celtics have full lineup vs. Pacers
We don't know the full starting lineup of the Celtics for tonight's matchup versus the Pacers, but we do know they'll have their full roster versus Indiana. Kyrie Irving will play and be in the starting lineup.
