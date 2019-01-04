NBA scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie Irving out as Celtics take on Luka Doncic, Mavs; Lakers face Knicks in L.A.

A 10-game slate comprises the NBA schedule for Friday night.

Things tip off early on as the Dallas Mavericks visit the TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics in a matchup of young superstars. It'll be Luka Doncic's first game at the historic arena and his second-ever game matching up against the Celtics' Jayson Tatum.

The schedule will get more interesting as the night caps off. In the game of the night, the Oklahoma City Thunder look to continue their winning streak as they try to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers out West in a battle for conference supremacy.

Here's everything you need to know about the night's action.

NBA schedule for Friday, Jan. 4



*All times Eastern

Irving out for matchup versus Mavericks



It looks like Kyrie Irving won't be suiting up on Friday versus the Mavericks. The 26-year-old point guard will sit out his second straight game due to an inflamed eye injury, according to Celtics coach Brad Stevens.