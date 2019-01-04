NBA scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie Irving out as Celtics take on Luka Doncic, Mavs; Lakers face Knicks in L.A.
The NBA features a 10-game slate on Friday night
A 10-game slate comprises the NBA schedule for Friday night.
Things tip off early on as the Dallas Mavericks visit the TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics in a matchup of young superstars. It'll be Luka Doncic's first game at the historic arena and his second-ever game matching up against the Celtics' Jayson Tatum.
The schedule will get more interesting as the night caps off. In the game of the night, the Oklahoma City Thunder look to continue their winning streak as they try to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers out West in a battle for conference supremacy.
Here's everything you need to know about the night's action.
NBA schedule for Friday, Jan. 4
*All times Eastern
- Utah Jazz at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Washington Wizards at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Irving out for matchup versus Mavericks
It looks like Kyrie Irving won't be suiting up on Friday versus the Mavericks. The 26-year-old point guard will sit out his second straight game due to an inflamed eye injury, according to Celtics coach Brad Stevens.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
Report: Butler challenging 76ers' role
Philadelphia is apparently dealing with chemistry issues with Butler just a couple of months...
-
LeBron to miss another week with injury
James has been out of the lineup since suffering the injury on Christmas Day
-
MVP odds: Harden emerges as front-runner
Harden's recent tear has him in position to win the MVP award for a second straight season,...
-
Rockets' Harden making MVP statement
Harden has been playing out of his mind
-
NBA odds, picks, best parlay for Jan 4
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Friday