NBA scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Giannis both out for Lakers vs. Bucks; Warriors visit Timberwolves
A six-game slate comprises the NBA schedule on Tuesday night.
Things tip off with a meeting between the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets, before they get a little more interesting with a matchup between between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Tuesday's highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks lost a little luster when it was announced that LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will both sit out.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 19
*All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) - TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings, (GameTracker) 10 p.m. -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, (GameTracker) 10:30 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
LeBron (groin), Giannis (ankle) both out on Tuesday
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will both sit out Tuesday's game between the Lakers and Bucks.
-
