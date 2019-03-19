NBA scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Giannis both out for Lakers vs. Bucks; Warriors visit Timberwolves

A six-game slate comprises the NBA schedule on Tuesday night.

Things tip off with a meeting between the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets, before they get a little more interesting with a matchup between between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tuesday's highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks lost a little luster when it was announced that LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will both sit out.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 19

*All times Eastern

LeBron (groin), Giannis (ankle) both out on Tuesday

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will both sit out Tuesday's game between the Lakers and Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out tonight against the Lakers. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 19, 2019