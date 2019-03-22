NBA scores, highlights, updates: LeBron James, Lakers look to avoid playoff elimination vs. Nets; Raptors host Thunder

There is no shortage of NBA action on Friday night, as seven games populate the league's schedule, highlighted by a rematch between two teams that played earlier this week when the Toronto Raptors host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Raptors defeated the Thunder on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, so it is safe to say that Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Co. will be looking for some revenge.

Elsewhere, two of the NBA's hottest teams -- and two teams that are in the thick of the playoff picture in the NBA's Western Conference -- will go head-to-head on Friday night when the Houston Rockets host the San Antonio Spurs. Entering the evening, only three games separate the sixth-seeded Spurs from the third-seeded Rockets in the standings, and San Antonio will certainly be looking to make up some ground.

Lastly, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to avoid playoff elimination at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. With a loss, the Lakers are officially out of the postseason picture. LeBron James is expected to play in the contest after missing games recently to get rest for his lingering groin injury.

NBA schedule for Friday, March 22

*All times Eastern

LeBron to play vs. Nets

Lakers veteran forward LeBron James sat out against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in order to rest his sore left groin, but he will be back in action against the Nets on Friday night. With a loss, the Lakers will be officially eliminated from playoff contention, but James might have something to say about that. In eight March appearances, the four-time NBA MVP is averaging 30.5 points, 8.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 35.1 minutes per performance.