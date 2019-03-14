NBA scores, highlights, updates: LeBron James, Lakers match up against Kawhi Leonard, Raptors; Thunder visit Pacers
We'll see a six-game NBA slate on Thursday, with two national TV games
A six-game slate makes up the NBA schedule for Thursday night.
To start things off, the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to continue their winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers, who entered the night tied for the third seed with the Philadelphia 76ers in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race.
The schedule continues to get interesting as the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers face the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors for the first time ever. Leonard sat out the previous meeting this season on Nov. 4, a 121-107 victory for the Raptors. Toronto will be without All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who will miss the game due to an ankle injury.
The night ends with a bang as the Denver Nuggets continue to chase the Golden State Warriors for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoff race. They'll host the Dallas Mavericks, who might be operating without Luka Doncic, who is struggling with a knee injury.
Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, March 14
*All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Lowry won't play vs. Lakers
The Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry in Thursday's matchup with the Lakers. The All-Star point guard will sit out with an ankle injury, but guard Danny Green is available to play.
Rozier out, Smart in versus Kings
The Celtics will be a bit short-handed, but it's not all bad. While Terry Rozier and Daniel Theis have been ruled out for Thursday's tilt versus the Kings, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum will be available.
