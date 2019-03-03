NBA scores, highlights, updates: LeBron James, Lakers suffer crucial loss to Suns; Warriors take down Sixers

Saturday was a busy day for NBA action, with a total of nine games populating the schedule throughout the late afternoon and into the evening.

The main event was a national TV matchup between the Warriors and Sixers. Each team was unfortunately missing a star, as Joel Embiid and Klay Thompson sat out, but the game still lived up to its billing. In the end, the Warriors pulled away in the final few minutes for yet another win.

Also in action, the Heat crushed the Nets, the Spurs got a big win over the Thunder and the Jazz took down the league-leading Bucks. Plus, the Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to the lowly Suns.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's action, along with Sunday's schedule.

NBA scores for Saturday, March 2

NBA schedule for Sunday, March 3

*All times Eastern

Durant, Simmons duel in Philly

The Warriors' win over the Sixers was just as entertaining as everyone hoped, and the strong play of Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons was a big reason why. Durant finished the night with 34 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Simmons posted a 25-point, 15-rebound, 11-assist triple-double in defeat.

Mitchell puts up career-high



Donovan Mitchell struggled to start the season, but has really turned things around in the last few months. He continued that trend on Saturday night by dropping a career-high on the Bucks in an impressive victory for the Jazz. Mitchell finished with 46 points and six assists, including a number of clutch buckets down the stretch.

LeBron has near triple-double in defeat

LeBron James and the Lakers suffered another awful loss on Saturday night, falling to the lowly Suns. The King did put together a near triple-double in defeat though, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds and 16 assists. But with every game critical as the Lakers fight for a playoff berth, this is a brutal loss.

Giannis puts Gobert on a poster



On a night full of crazy dunks, Giannis Antetokounmpo may have stolen the show. Late in the third quarter, he put one down right over defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert.

Nuggets go showtime

The Nuggets are one of the most exciting teams in the league, and they showed why with a wild fast break against the Pelicans.

Jackson throws down one-hand alley-oop

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Josh Jackson combined for an incredible alley-oop against the Suns. Out on the fast break, Oubre tossed up the lob to Jackson, who only needed one hand to throw it down.

Favors produces a poster

Derrick Favors joined in on the night's trend of big slams. Rolling to the rim, he took the bounce pass from Joe Ingles and slammed one on Ersan Ilyasova's head.

DJJ turns on airplane mode for dunk and slam

Derrick Jones Jr. is one of the best in-game dunkers in the league, and added another to his highlight reel on Saturday night against the Nets. A little later in the night, he showed off his athleticism on the defensive end with a swat on the fastbreak that sent the ball into the crowd.

Derrick Jones Jr. chases down the play for the BIG SWAT! 😮#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/rgsFNIzk7n — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2019





Rudy goes strong to the rim

It took Rudy Gay a few seconds to create a path to the basket for himself, but once he did, he went strong to the rim and finished with authority.

Simmons goes baseline for the slam

Ben Simmons got the Sixers' matchup with the Warriors off to an exciting start. Just a few minutes into the game, he found a lane to the basket on the baseline and drove in for a huge slam.

Turner posterizes Isaac

Myles Turner saw Magic forward Jonathan Isaac standing in front of him on his way to the basket, so he just decided to go right over rim. Turner didn't quite reach the rim, but threw the ball straight down through the hoop for an incredible play.

Rodi's not playing

Rookie Rodions Kurucs has been a pleasant surprise for the Nets this season, and plays like this are exactly why. First, he crosses up his defender, then finishes with a ferocious stuff over two players. Well done, Rodi.

Blake gets fancy to set up the 3

Blake Griffin showed off some fancy dribbling moves against the Cavaliers, going backwards between his legs to shake the defense and set himself up for a wide-open 3.

Thompson, Embiid ruled out

The match-up between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night will be missing some star power, as Warriors guard Klay Thompson (right knee soreness) and Sixers center Joel Embiid (knee tendinitis) have both been ruled out of the game. Luckily, both teams have more than enough talent to keep the game competitive and interesting, even with Thompson and Embiid both out.