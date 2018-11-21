NBA scores, highlights, updates: LeBron James returns to Cleveland; Struggling Warriors take on Thunder
There are a whopping 13 games on this Wednesday night
Hopefully everyone is ready to gorge on basketball ahead of Thanksgiving, because there are a whopping 13 games set for Wednesday night, highlighted by LeBron James' return to Cleveland for the first time since leaving this summer.
There are a number of other interesting matchups though. Two early ones include the Pelicans going up against the new-look Sixers, and the Pacers taking on Kemba Walker's Hornets.
Later on we'll see two of the top teams in the league go head-to-head when the Trail Blazers take on the Bucks in Milwaukee, as well as a rematch of last season's play-in game between the Nuggets and Timberwolves.
Late at night out on the West coast, the upstart Kings will try to keep their strong form going when they meet the Jazz, while the Warriors will try to end a three-game losing streak when the Thunder come to town.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 21
All times Eastern
- New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
LeBron returns to Cleveland ... again
LeBron James' first trip back to Cleveland after he left for the Heat back in 2010 was an absolutely vicious environment. This time around though, when he returns for his first trip as a member of the Lakers, things shouldn't be quite as nasty. Still, it will be an interesting atmosphere when he leads the Lakers against his former squad.
Blazers battle Bucks in meeting of top teams
Fresh off yet another win on Tuesday night, the Western Conference-leading Trail Blazers will travel to Milwaukee for a matchup with the second-place team in the East, the Bucks. It should be a fascinating game, as both teams are among the top 10 in the league in both offensive and defensive efficiency, and there will be all sorts of star power in the court, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
