NBA scores, highlights, updates: LeBron James visits Brooklyn; Trevor Ariza makes Wizards debut

There are only four games on the NBA's schedule but one of the highlights of the night will be the return of Trevor Ariza in a Washington Wizards jersey.

Ariza and the Wizards, the team he played for two years, will visit the Atlanta Hawks as they look to continue their path towards the playoffs. After a lot of hoopla over the initial nixed trade, the Wizards were finally able to complete a deal with the Phoenix Suns over the weekend as they sent Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. to Phoenix in exchange for the veteran.

We'll also get to see LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers visit Brooklyn to play the Nets and the Pacers hosting the Cavaliers while the night will be capped off by a potential playoff preview when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.

NBA Schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 18

Nance tips in game-winner for Cavs

Thanks to two missed Victor Oladipo free throws, the Cavs had the chance for an upset win at Indiana in the final possession of the game. Rodney Hood's shot caromed out, but Larry Nance was in the perfect spot, and banked in the tip to give Cleveland the buzzer-beating win. Nance finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.

Larry Nance Jr.'s tip WINS IT for the Cavs! 😱



— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2018

LeBron makes shot while falling to the floor

Sometimes you just have to tip your cap. If you figure out how LeBron got this shot to go in as he fell to the floor, please let us know. Thanks.

Allen rises to reject LeBron

Jarrett Allen has shown a lot of promise early in his career, and the hype will only continue to grow if he keeps making plays like this. It's not too often that someone sends LeBron James away at the rim.

Jarrett Allen was not going to be on LeBron's poster! 😳#WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/yk7gvGGbcW — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2018

Kuzma rocks the rim

After Jarrett Allen got the Lakers-Nets matchup off to an exciting start by stoning LeBron James at the rim, Kyle Kuzma continued the entertainment by throwing down an emphatic jam.

Trae beats the buzzer

Trae Young takes a lot of shots most players wouldn't take, and that leads to some highlight-reel plays -- like this one to beat the first-quarter buzzer against the Wizards.

Trae Young goes up high with the floater to beat the Q1 buzzer! #TrueToAtlanta #NBARooks



— NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2018

Ariza starts against Hawks

Trevor Ariza didn't just make his team debut with the Wizards on Tuesday -- he was also in the starting lineup. And it's not just for one game, but for good, according to head coach Scott Brooks.