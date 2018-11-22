NBA scores, highlights, updates: LeBron James wins in Cleveland return; Struggling Warriors take on Thunder
There are a whopping 13 games on this Wednesday night
Hopefully everyone is ready to gorge on basketball ahead of Thanksgiving, because there are a whopping 13 games set for Wednesday night, highlighted by LeBron James' return to Cleveland for the first time since leaving this summer.
Late at night out on the West coast, the upstart Kings kept their strong form going by beating the Jazz, while the Warriors try to end a three-game losing streak when the Thunder come to town.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 21
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 121, New Orleans Pelicans 120 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 127, Indiana Pacers 109 (Box Score)
- New York Knicks 117, Boston Celtics 109 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 124, Atlanta Hawks 108 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 143, Portland Trail Blazers 100 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 103, Minnesota Timberwolves 101 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 126, Detroit Pistons 124 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 109, Cleveland Cavaliers 105 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 124, Phoenix Suns 116 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 119, Brooklyn Nets 113 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 104, San Antonio Spurs 103 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 119, Utah Jazz 110 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Diallo suffers nasty leg injury on fall
You're seeing this more and more often with NBA players and it's not a pretty sight. Just days after Caris Levert suffered his gruesome ankle injury and not long after Gordon Hayward broke his leg in a nasty sight, the Thunder's Hamidou Diallo has suffered his own bad leg injury.
LeBron slams one on fastbreak
As the Lakers looked to make a late run in the fourth quarter versus the Cavaliers, LeBron slammed one home to bring the Quicken Loans Arena to its feet.
Carter dunks it for 25K career points versus former team
Vince Carter officially reached 25,000 career points -- against his former team. As the Hawks concluded their game versus the Raptors on Wednesday night, the future Hall of Famer reached 25K points with this slam dunk.
Lonzo throws down biggest dunk of the season
We don't see this enough out of Lonzo Ball, but we should probably see it more often. Check out this slam dunk by the second-year point guard as he takes it to the rack.
Smith dunks over Allen
Dennis Smith Jr. may be 6-foot-3 and Jarrett Allen may be 6-foot-10, but it didn't seem to matter on this play. Check out this slam dunk posterizer by the Mavericks guard.
LeBron hits long-range 3
LeBron is hitting on just under 40 percent of his three-point attempts this season and just under 50 percent of his three-point attempts in the month of November? How is he able to do this? With shots like this.
Griffin slams it over Capela
Clint Capela is supposed to be one of the best shot-blockers in all of the NBA, but he sure had no chance on this slam dunk by the Pistons' Blake Griffin.
Vonleh abuses Smart on block
Noah Vonleh is one athletic guy, but he just completely embarrassed Marcus Smart on one sequence. Not only did Vonleh block Smart's layup attempt, he made the guard fall down hard.
Lonzo hooks up Kuzma for easy dunk
The story of the Lakers' matchup versus the Cavaliers may have been LeBron's return, but it was Lonzo's pass that led directly to Kyle Kuzma's dunk that highlighted the beginning of the game.
LeBron receives massive ovation from Cleveland
It's safe to say that Cavalier fans miss LeBron. As the four-time MVP was introduced in Cleveland, the Quicken Loans Arena gave massive support to their former franchise player and hometown son.
LeBron returns to Cleveland ... again
LeBron James' first trip back to Cleveland after he left for the Heat back in 2010 was an absolutely vicious environment. This time around though, when he returns for his first trip as a member of the Lakers, things shouldn't be quite as nasty. Still, it will be an interesting atmosphere when he leads the Lakers against his former squad.
Blazers battle Bucks in meeting of top teams
Fresh off yet another win on Tuesday night, the Western Conference-leading Trail Blazers will travel to Milwaukee for a matchup with the second-place team in the East, the Bucks. It should be a fascinating game, as both teams are among the top 10 in the league in both offensive and defensive efficiency, and there will be all sorts of star power in the court, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
