NBA scores, highlights, updates: LeBron makes return for Lakers; Sixers host Raptors in East showdown
James' return to the lineup and the Raptors' matchup with the Sixers highlight Tuesday's NBA schedule
An eight-game slate comprises the NBA schedule on Tuesday night.
It's a busy night, but things start out with a bang as LeBron James makes his return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup against the Indiana Pacers after missing Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors. Since injuring his groin on Christmas Day, James has appeared in just one game for the Lakers, last Thursday's 123-120 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in a huge Eastern Conference showdown that will be a huge measuring stick for the home team. The Raptors have won two of the three meetings between the two teams this season, with the Sixers winning the last game on Dec. 22 by a score of 126-101.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 5
*All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Clippers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Brown throws down the windmill
Jaylen Brown got out on the fast break against the Cavaliers, and had plenty of time to show off his athleticism, which he did by throwing down a windmill dunk.
Monk shows off the handles
Malik Monk showed off all of his dribbling skills against the Clippers. First he went between the legs, then moved right into a behind-the-back move to get to the rim.
Sumner beats the buzzer
Ed Sumner has gotten some more playing time following Victor Oladipo's injury, and he put it to good use early against the Lakers. At the end of the first quarter, Sumner buried a 3 to beat the buzzer.
Davis cleared to play, but will not play before deadline
If you were hoping to see Anthony Davis suit up for the New Orleans Pelicans before the trade deadline, you'll be disappointed. Although the All-Star big man has been cleared to return from his finger injury, he will not play on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls.
