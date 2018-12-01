NBA scores, highlights, updates: Luka Doncic blocks LeBron twice on same play; Rockets destroy Spurs

The NBA offers a very interesting 11-game slate on Friday. All of the action got started with the Boston Celtics hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. This obviously wasn't the matchup that it used to be when LeBron James was involved, and the Celtics cruised to an easy win. We also saw a wild, double-overtime game between the Grizzlies and Nets, with Memphis finally coming out on top.

The Western Conference schedule is also very intriguing with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have been one of the hotter teams around the NBA as of late with wins in seven of their last eight games. Rookie sensation Luka Doncic has been one of the more polarizing stories in the league and will look to make life difficult for the Lakers. On the Los Angeles side of things, LeBron James is coming off a 38-point performance in a 104-96 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday after scoring a season-low 14 points against the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week.

NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 30

*All times Eastern

Luka stuffs LeBron ... twice

The legend of Luka Doncic continues to grow, as the rookie got the best of LeBron James twice on the same play.

Rockets blow out Spurs

The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have both struggled to start the season, but it was the Rockets in full control on Friday in San Antonio. Eric Gordon scored 26 points, shooting 7-for-11 on 3-pointers for the night. James Harden added 23 points and 10 assists, while Clint Capela had 27 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Harden up top to Capela to start the 2nd half!#Rockets 75#GoSpursGo 49



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/sSgJt72WZq — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2018

Jaren Jackson Jr. buries clutch 3-pointer

The Brooklyn Nets had a disastrous final minute of regulation, setting the stage for this overtime-forcing 3-pointer from Grizzlies rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. The 19-year-old finished with a career-high 36 points and eight rebounds in the double-overtime win.

McConnell feeds Simmons

Normally it's Ben Simmons out there dropping dimes, but this time he was on the receiving end. TJ McConnell made a perfect behind-the-back dump-off to Simmons on the fast break, and Simmons finished with a powerful dunk.

Korver wastes no time

Kyle Korver played in his first game since being traded to the Utah Jazz, and he quickly endeared himself to his new teammates. He made a tough, off-balance 3-pointer just seconds after checking into the game.

Roberson suffers small fracture in knee

The Oklahoma City Thunder were dealt a devastating blow on Friday when an MRI revealed that guard Andre Roberson suffered a small avulsion fracture in his knee.

Per a Thunder spokesperson, Andre Roberson suffered another setback yesterday after landing from a jump during a workout and experiencing some discomfort. He had an MRI that revealed a small avulsion fracture in his knee and he’ll be re-evaluated in another six weeks. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 30, 2018

Roberson will be re-evaluated in six weeks to determine how much longer he'll be out of the lineup. The defensive-oriented guard had begun to work his way back from knee surgery. In October, the Thunder announced that Roberson had suffered a setback from the knee surgery and was recently testing just how explosive he's able to be.