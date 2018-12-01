NBA scores, highlights, updates: Luka Doncic blocks LeBron twice on same play; Rockets destroy Spurs
The NBA offers an 11-game slate on Friday night
The NBA offers a very interesting 11-game slate on Friday. All of the action got started with the Boston Celtics hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. This obviously wasn't the matchup that it used to be when LeBron James was involved, and the Celtics cruised to an easy win. We also saw a wild, double-overtime game between the Grizzlies and Nets, with Memphis finally coming out on top.
The Western Conference schedule is also very intriguing with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have been one of the hotter teams around the NBA as of late with wins in seven of their last eight games. Rookie sensation Luka Doncic has been one of the more polarizing stories in the league and will look to make life difficult for the Lakers. On the Los Angeles side of things, LeBron James is coming off a 38-point performance in a 104-96 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday after scoring a season-low 14 points against the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week.
NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 30
*All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 123, Washington Wizards 98 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 128, Cleveland Cavaliers 95 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 107, Chicago Bulls 88 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 119, Charlotte Hornets 111 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 131, Brooklyn Nets 125 -- 2OT (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 124, Atlanta Hawks 109 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 106, New Orleans Pelicans 101 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 136, San Antonio Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 99, Phoenix Suns 85 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Luka stuffs LeBron ... twice
The legend of Luka Doncic continues to grow, as the rookie got the best of LeBron James twice on the same play.
Rockets blow out Spurs
The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have both struggled to start the season, but it was the Rockets in full control on Friday in San Antonio. Eric Gordon scored 26 points, shooting 7-for-11 on 3-pointers for the night. James Harden added 23 points and 10 assists, while Clint Capela had 27 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
Jaren Jackson Jr. buries clutch 3-pointer
The Brooklyn Nets had a disastrous final minute of regulation, setting the stage for this overtime-forcing 3-pointer from Grizzlies rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. The 19-year-old finished with a career-high 36 points and eight rebounds in the double-overtime win.
McConnell feeds Simmons
Normally it's Ben Simmons out there dropping dimes, but this time he was on the receiving end. TJ McConnell made a perfect behind-the-back dump-off to Simmons on the fast break, and Simmons finished with a powerful dunk.
Korver wastes no time
Kyle Korver played in his first game since being traded to the Utah Jazz, and he quickly endeared himself to his new teammates. He made a tough, off-balance 3-pointer just seconds after checking into the game.
Roberson suffers small fracture in knee
The Oklahoma City Thunder were dealt a devastating blow on Friday when an MRI revealed that guard Andre Roberson suffered a small avulsion fracture in his knee.
Roberson will be re-evaluated in six weeks to determine how much longer he'll be out of the lineup. The defensive-oriented guard had begun to work his way back from knee surgery. In October, the Thunder announced that Roberson had suffered a setback from the knee surgery and was recently testing just how explosive he's able to be.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oladipo out indefinitely with injury
Indiana had bad news about the status of its star, but one report indicated he could be back...
-
Roberson has avulsion fracture in knee
This isn't the first setback for Roberson, who underwent surgery on his left knee
-
Report: Fultz seeing shoulder specialist
Philly is expected to offer an update on its guard's status following his checkups
-
How to watch: Mavericks at Lakers
The upstart Mavs look to take down the Lakers, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back
-
Schroder, Grant give Russ, OKC big hope
This is the best Thunder team Westbrook has had since Durant left, and it's on him to take...
-
Report: Noah, Grizzlies agree to deal
Noah, waived by the New York Knicks in October, comes to Memphis as an inexpensive insurance...