NBA scores, highlights, updates: Luka Doncic plays well in MSG debut vs. Knicks; Blazers host Jazz
There's an eight-game NBA slate on tap for Wednesday
There's an eight-game slate on the NBA schedule on Wednesday night and no game is bigger than the last one that caps off the night out West.
To start things off, Luka Doncic made his Madison Square Garden debut in a big win over the Knicks, while the Celtics crushed the Hornets despite missing Kyrie Irving. Plus, the Bulls scored a surprisingly easy victory over the Heat.
Still to come, the Nuggets battle the Pelicans and the Timberwolves look for a much-needed win over the lowly Grizzlies.
To cap things off, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will look to hold off the Utah Jazz in a potential playoff preview when they host them at Moda Center.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 30
*All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks 114, New York Knicks 90 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 126, Charlotte Hornets 94 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 105, Miami Heat 89 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 107, Indiana Pacers 89 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets 105, New Orleans Pelicans 99 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
KAT rocks the rim
Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most versatile big men in the league. He can step out and shoot the 3, but he can also put the ball on the floor and dunk on your head, as the Grizzlies found out.
Tatum throws it down in traffic, then finishes crazy lob
The Celtics were without Kyrie Irving once again, which meant someone needs to step up against the Hornets. Early on, it was Jayson Tatum, who got off to a strong start that included this impressive jam in traffic. Later on, he added to the highlight reel with a crazy alley-oop.
Jokic shows off his passing skills
Nikola Jokic is a savant when it comes to passing, and early on against the Pelicans he looked like a seven-foot point guard with an impressive drive and dish.
Dekker flies in for the put-back
Sam Dekker got off to a good start against the Pacers on Wednesday night, and that confidence led to him flying in for a put-back slam.
Doncic sneaks inside for the slam
Luka Doncic is playing at MSG for the first time in his career, and it didn't take him long to get on the highlight reel. Just a few minutes in, he drove inside and threw one down.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Davis erased from Pelicans' intro video
AD was mysteriously absent from the team's intro video on Wednesday night
-
Report: Pels GM not taking Davis calls
Dell Demps is reportedly 'not picking up his phone' for teams calling about Anthony Davis trade...
-
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Blazers vs. Jazz game 10,000 ti...
-
Report: Ball prefers Bulls or Knicks
Ball reportedly wants to go somewhere without an established point guard
-
NBA dunk contest, 3-point participants
The names of participants are already rolling in for All-Star Saturday Night
-
How to watch: ASG reserves announcement
The All-Star reserves will be announced on Thursday night