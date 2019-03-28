NBA scores, highlights, updates: Nuggets battle Rockets for West supremacy; Clippers look for seventh straight win

Despite March Madness being in full effect, the NBA schedule is still a very heavy one on Thursday night.

As we enter the close of the regular season, eight games will take place on Thursday night. We'll lead off with several Eastern Conference games which each have playoff implications. However, things get really interesting when the Houston Rockets host the Denver Nuggets in a matchup of two elite Western Conference playoff teams.

We'll also have the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Los Angeles Clippers as the Clippers look for their seventh straight victory.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action, including a few playoff scenarios.

NBA schedule for Thursday, March 28



*All times Eastern

Magic or Heat victory means Wizards out of playoff race

Even though the Washington Wizards aren't playing a game tonight, there are still consequences for the team. That is because if the Heat defeat the Mavericks or the Magic defeat the Pistons, the Wizards are automatically eliminated from playoff contention.

Jazz to clinch playoff spot if Kings lose

Considering we're entering the last couple of weeks of the NBA regular season, we're now coming across playoff scenarios. One of them includes the Utah Jazz. If the Sacramento Kings lose tonight versus the New Orleans Pelicans, the Jazz will clinch a spot in the 2019 NBA playoffs.