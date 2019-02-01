NBA scores, highlights, updates: Nuggets host Rockets in possible playoff preview; Thunder look for seventh straight win

It may only be a five-game slate on the NBA schedule on Friday night, but we have a big one to cap off the night.

Early on, we'll have the Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This is interesting because of the subplot of Kyrie Irving potentially leaving Boston for New York as a free agent this summer. It also just so happens to be the Knicks' first game since shockingly trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, and the roster will be severely depleted.

Meanwhile the Oklahoma City Thunder will visit South Beach and look for their seventh straight victory as they take on the Miami Heat.

As for that big matchup mentioned earlier, we'll see a potential playoff preview as the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets in the final game on the schedule.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's action.

NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 1

*All times Eastern

Fizdale addresses Porzingis trade



And of course, the biggest news of the day has been none other than the surprising and sudden trade of All-Star big man Porzingis. Just hours after it was leaked that Porzingis had voiced his displeasure over the direction of the franchise, the Knicks almost instantly traded him to the Dallas Mavericks.

As the Knicks prepared for their first game in the post-Porzingis era, head coach David Fizdale addressed exactly why New York pulled the trigger on a trade involving the 7-foot-3 big so suddenly.