NBA scores, highlights, updates: Nuggets host Rockets in possible playoff preview; Thunder look for seventh straight win
A big Western Conference matchup will cap off the 5-game slate on Friday night
It may only be a five-game slate on the NBA schedule on Friday night, but we have a big one to cap off the night.
Early on, we'll have the Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This is interesting because of the subplot of Kyrie Irving potentially leaving Boston for New York as a free agent this summer. It also just so happens to be the Knicks' first game since shockingly trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, and the roster will be severely depleted.
Meanwhile the Oklahoma City Thunder will visit South Beach and look for their seventh straight victory as they take on the Miami Heat.
As for that big matchup mentioned earlier, we'll see a potential playoff preview as the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets in the final game on the schedule.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday's action.
NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 1
*All times Eastern
- Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- ESPN
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.(Gametracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m. (Gametracker) -- ESPN
Fizdale addresses Porzingis trade
And of course, the biggest news of the day has been none other than the surprising and sudden trade of All-Star big man Porzingis. Just hours after it was leaked that Porzingis had voiced his displeasure over the direction of the franchise, the Knicks almost instantly traded him to the Dallas Mavericks.
As the Knicks prepared for their first game in the post-Porzingis era, head coach David Fizdale addressed exactly why New York pulled the trigger on a trade involving the 7-foot-3 big so suddenly.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bulls waive Melo, trade with Rockets
Chicago traded a protected 2020 second-round pick to Houston for Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and...
-
NBA dunk contest, 3-point participants
The names of participants are already rolling in for All-Star Saturday Night
-
All-Star Game: Wade, Dirk, Russell added
D'Angelo Russell is an injury replacement for Victor Oladipo, who suffered a ruptured quad...
-
Gobert emotional after All-Star snub
Gobert missed out on a $1 million bonus, but he isn't getting a pass from other players
-
NBA betting notebook: Friday, Feb 1
The Nuggets are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games at home
-
Report: Grizz, Jazz talking guard swap
Conley, who has spent his entire career with the Grizzlies, still has two years and $66M left...