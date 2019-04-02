NBA scores, highlights, updates: Nuggets meet Warriors in battle of top two teams in the West

Welcome back to another night of fantastic NBA action. There are only four games on this Tuesday, but the schedule makers gave us a gift with a matchup between the two top teams in the Western Conference.

But first, the LeBron James-less Lakers will travel to OKC for a matchup with the Thunder, who have fallen all the way into eighth place in the West after a bad run of form.

Later on, two more teams battling for playoff seeding out west will take the court. First, the Spurs will host Trae Young and the Hawks, then James Harden and the Rockets will meet the Kings.

Finally, we'll get to the main event at Oracle Arena, when the Nuggets and Warriors each look for a vital win in the race for the top spot in the Western Conference.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 2

*All times Eastern

Warriors host Nuggets with top spot on the line

It isn't often that we get regular season games that mean as much as Tuesday night's contest between the Warriors and Nuggets. Entering the game, the Warriors have just a one-game advantage for the top spot in the Western Conference with less than two weeks remaining in the season. A win for the Warriors would pretty much wrap things up in that regard, as it would give them a two-game lead as well as the season series. However, if the Nuggets can pull the upset, they'd draw even in terms of both the race for the No. 1 seed and the season series, leaving everything to play for over the few remaining games.