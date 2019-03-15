NBA scores, highlights, updates: Pacers get big win over Thunder; LeBron, Lakers match up against Kawhi, Raptors
We'll see a six-game NBA slate on Thursday, with two national TV games
A six-game slate makes up the NBA schedule for Thursday night.
To start things off, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked like a juggernaut in the opening half, but the Indiana Pacers ended up outscoring the Thunder, 58-43, in the second half to come away with a huge victory. The Pacers now hold a half-game lead for the third seed over the Philadelphia 76ers in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race.
The Boston Celtics also came away with a hard-fought win over the Sacramento Kings, despite trailing by double-digits in the first half.
The schedule continues to get interesting as the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers face the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors for the first time ever. Leonard sat out the previous meeting this season on Nov. 4, a 121-107 victory for the Raptors. Toronto will be without All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who will miss the game due to an ankle injury.
The night ends with a bang as the Denver Nuggets continue to chase the Golden State Warriors for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoff race. They'll host the Dallas Mavericks, who might be operating without Luka Doncic, who is struggling with a knee injury.
Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, March 14
*All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 120, Cleveland Cavaliers 91 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 108, Oklahoma City Thunder 106 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 125, Sacramento Kings 118 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Matthews wins it for Pacers
The Thunder controlled the play in the opening half against the Pacers, but Indiana pulled out a stellar comeback victory. With just 1.8 seconds remaining, Wesley Matthews was able to rebound and deposit home a Bojan Bogdanovic miss for the game-winning basket.
LeBron soars for slam against Raptors
LeBron James may not be bound for the postseason, but that hasn't stopped him from playing at the highest level. In the second quarter against the Raptors, James attacked the rim and threw down a huge two-handed slam in transition.
Isaac rocks the rim with monster throwdown
The Magic are still fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Forward Jonathan Isaac absolutely attacked the paint and threw down this huge slam dunk with authority early in the third quarter against the Cavaliers.
George carves up his former team
Paul George received a mixture of cheers and boos prior to Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. On this play, George exploded in the lane and threw down a monster one-handed slam dunk.
