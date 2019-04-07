NBA scores, highlights, updates: Pacers host Nets, Nuggets battle Blazers with playoff positioning on the line

Virtually every team in the NBA will be in action on the final Sunday of the regular season, as there are 14 games on the schedule. While some squads are just days away from summer vacation, others are gearing up for the playoff push.

Eastern Conference playoff positioning will be on the line when the Indiana Pacers host the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers are still fighting for homecourt advantage in the first round, while the Nets are just trying to solidify their spot in the postseason. Thus, both teams should be properly motivated for their match-up on Sunday afternoon.

Similarly, Western Conference playoff positioning will hang in the balance when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Denver Nuggets. While the Nuggets are pretty secure in the second spot, the Blazers are looking to hold on to homecourt advantage in the first round, as the fifth-seeded Clippers are just a game behind them in the standings. The two teams just played on Friday night and the Nuggets came out on top, so the Blazers will be looking for some payback.

NBA schedule for Sunday, April 7

*All times Eastern

Heat look to stave off elimination

The Miami Heat are playing for their postseason lives on Sunday as the league has announced Miami will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Toronto Raptors coupled with wins by the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets.