NBA scores, highlights, updates: Pacers host Nets, Nuggets battle Blazers with playoff positioning on the line
There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday
Virtually every team in the NBA will be in action on the final Sunday of the regular season, as there are 14 games on the schedule. While some squads are just days away from summer vacation, others are gearing up for the playoff push.
Eastern Conference playoff positioning will be on the line when the Indiana Pacers host the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers are still fighting for homecourt advantage in the first round, while the Nets are just trying to solidify their spot in the postseason. Thus, both teams should be properly motivated for their match-up on Sunday afternoon.
Similarly, Western Conference playoff positioning will hang in the balance when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Denver Nuggets. While the Nuggets are pretty secure in the second spot, the Blazers are looking to hold on to homecourt advantage in the first round, as the fifth-seeded Clippers are just a game behind them in the standings. The two teams just played on Friday night and the Nuggets came out on top, so the Blazers will be looking for some payback.
NBA schedule for Sunday, April 7
*All times Eastern
- Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 12 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers, 3 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Charlotte Hornets at Detroit Pistons, 4 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Heat look to stave off elimination
The Miami Heat are playing for their postseason lives on Sunday as the league has announced Miami will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Toronto Raptors coupled with wins by the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heat vs. Raptors odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Raptors vs. Heat 10,000 times.
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA had just two games on Saturday
-
McCollum probable for Sunday vs. Nuggets
The Blazers guard hasn't played since March 16 when he landed awkwardly against the Spurs and...
-
Paul Pierce says his career tops Wade's
The former Celtics star says he'd be 'sitting on five or six championships' if he had Wade's...
-
Playoff Picture: Celts on cusp of 4-seed
Meanwhile, Detroit fell to No. 8 in the East and Miami hurt its chances with yet another l...
-
NBA DFS lineups, best picks for April 6
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...