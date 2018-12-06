NBA scores, highlights, updates: Paul George's monster fourth quarter leads OKC past Nets; Steph Curry goes off vs. Cavs

It's a busy slate for the NBA on Wednesday night as 10 games will take place.

Things opened up with a rematch of the last four Finals, and it didn't disappoint, as Steph Curry dropped 42 points. Meanwhile, the games got a little bit more interesting as the night progressed as the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors picked up yet another win, this time against Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

Out in Brooklyn, Paul George went absolutely insane in the fourth quarter to lead the Thunder to a huge comeback victory. Later, two of the best teams in the Western Conference matched up, with the Grizzlies outlasting the Los Angeles Clippers in Memphis.

The night caps off with the Los Angeles Lakers looking for their first win over the San Antonio Spurs this season after dropping their first two matchups earlier in the year.

Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's action.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 5

*All times Eastern

Lonzo throws it down

He may not always show it, but Lonzo Ball has some bounce. He gave some evidence to the Spurs on Wednesday with this ferocious one-handed dunk.

Paul George goes bonkers in fourth

The Thunder trailed by as many as 23 points against the Nets, but then Paul George decided to take over. The OKC forward scored 25 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over three seconds left to play.

Curry cooks Cavs for 42 points

Steph Curry had it all working against the Cavs, and proved he's officially back from his 11-game absence. Curry hit nine 3s and finished with 42 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win.

Kawhi too much for Sixers

It seems like Kawhi Leonard is working out pretty well in Toronto. The two-way forward had a huge game in a win over Philadelphia, putting up 36 points, nine rebounds, five steals and a block.

Kawhi SKIES for the one-handed stuff!



25-9 @Raptors run has them up 15 in the 4th.#WeTheNorth 103#HereTheyCome 88



3:59 to play on ESPN pic.twitter.com/FwvHe9LiOy — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2018

Wiggins flies in for crazy put-back slam

Andrew Wiggins has been struggling to shoot the ball this season, but you don't have to worry about missing your shots when you just fly in and dunk -- which is what Wiggins did here in impressive fashion.

Giannis rocks the rim

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a dunking machine this season, and he threw down another big one against the Pistons. Powering his way to the basket, he threw one down with the right hand, while fending off Andre Drummond with the left.

Hood beats first-half buzzer in style

Rodney Hood closed out the first half against the Warriors in style. With time winding down, Jordan Clarkson tried to go one-on-one, but got caught in mid-air and had to fling the ball to Hood. The lefty jumped, caught the ball and put it up all in one motion and got it to go.

Simmons finds Butler with fancy pass

It hasn't taken Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler long to figure out how to play together. Which perhaps isn't surprising when Simmons can throw passes like this.

Simmons with the vision to find Jimmy! 🔥👀#HereTheyCome 23#WeTheNorth 17



TUNE IN ON ESPN pic.twitter.com/JApHavOU4i — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2018

Klay disapproves of Cavs' trolling, calls them 'idiots'

LeBron James may have left the Cavaliers, but the memories of the Warriors' rivalry with Cleveland still linger. Both the Warriors and Cavaliers are on different paths during the 2018-19 season despite matching up in the Finals just several months prior. While Golden State looks to remain the team to beat in the Western Conference with a 16-9 overall record, Cleveland is just looking to remain competent as it enters Wednesday's game with a 5-18 overall record.

Although the Warriors won three of the four Finals series, including the last two, Klay Thompson hasn't forgotten about when the Cavs trolled his team regarding their 2016 Finals series defeat -- you know, the time that LeBron hosted a Halloween party and made numerous references to both Klay and Stephen Curry being "dead" and the blown 3-1 series lead with cookies and ornaments.

Despite the Cavs falling on hard times, Thompson didn't hold back in his opinion on that Halloween party during recent comments, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

"Oh, yeah. Ha!" Thompson said. "That was funny. Look how that turned out. Psssh. Bums. That was crazy. I forgot about that. Well, look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots."

The 1-8 in the Finals remark would be the Cavaliers' record during the 2017 and 2018 Finals since that Halloween party took place.