NBA scores, highlights, updates: Red-hot Rockets take on Warriors as they look to extend winning streak to 10 games

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. There are six games on the schedule for this Wednesday night.

Starting things off, the Magic and Wizards will face off in a game that will have a serious impact on the Eastern Conference playoff race, while the Nets will try to extend their winning streak to five games in a matchup with the Thunder.

Later on, the Grizzlies will visit the Hawks, while the Pistons and Heat will meet in another game with big playoff implications in the East. Plus, the Jazz will travel south to Phoenix to take on the lowly Suns.

Finally, we'll get to the main event, a showdown between the red-hot Rockets and the struggling Warriors.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 13

All times Eastern

Rockets looking for 10th straight win

The Rockets' early-season struggles seem like a lifetime ago. Since then, they've gone through the historic James Harden scoring streak, and now they're in an entirely new chapter of their season. One that's seen them, finally healthy now, rattle off nine wins in a row to surge up the standings in the West. They're now just three and a half games out of the top spot, and feeling very confident about their chances to take down the Warriors in the playoffs.