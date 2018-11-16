NBA scores, highlights, updates: Rockets demolish Warriors in West Finals rematch; Carmelo's Houston stint comes to an end

It's only a three-game NBA slate on Thursday night, but it was highlighted by one marquee matchup as the Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference Finals rematch. The Warriors faced the Rockets for the first time since defeating them in Game 7 last postseason, winning 101-92 after Houston had missed 27 consecutive 3-pointers, an NBA record.

Golden State had Draymond Green back in the lineup, after he served a one-game suspension on Tuesday following his verbal altercation with Kevin Durant during Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Denver Nuggets also hosted the Atlanta Hawks, while the San Antonio Spurs look to snap their losing streak as they travel out West to take on the Clippers to close out the night.

Here's all you need to know about Thursday's NBA action.

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 15

All times Eastern

Houston Rockets 107, Golden State Warriors 86 (Box Score)

Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Chris Paul laughed at the Warriors

Things didn't go the Warriors' way on Thursday night, and Rockets point guard Chris Paul even got a laugh off at Golden State's expense during game action. After watching a healthy Paul make plays against the Warriors in a Rockets win, one can't help but to wonder what may have been had Paul not been injured for the final two games of the Western Conference Finals last season.

Draymond passed KD the ball

The last time Draymond Green decided not to pass Kevin Durant the ball, some weird stuff happened. In his first game after a one-game suspension, Green was sure to find Durant for a wide-open dunk on an early fast break against the Rockets.

It didn't take long for that Draymond ➡ KD connection! 👀#DubNation pic.twitter.com/SsremDUuij — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 16, 2018

Carmelo's tenure with Rockets is over

Carmelo Anthony's tenure with the Rockets is officially over. After just 10 games with Houston, the Rockets are moving on from the 10-time All-Star, the team announced on Thursday.