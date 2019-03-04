NBA scores, highlights, updates: Rockets handle Celtics, Pistons take down Raptors in potential playoff preview

There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday, as eight games populate the league's schedule, highlighted by a battle between two teams with championship aspirations as the Boston Celtics could not get the job done against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. The season has been underwhelming for both teams, but with the playoffs approaching, this loss just further raises the stakes for the Celtics from here on out.

The meeting between the two teams was the second - and final - of the season. The Rockets took the first match-up 127-113 in late December.

Aside from that game, the Trail Blazers got a nice win over the Hornets thanks to a big night from Rodney Hood, the Clippers crushed the Knicks to strengthen their playoff chances out West and the Pistons snuck past the Raptors in overtime in a potential playoff preview.

NBA schedule for Sunday, March 3

*All times Eastern

Harden drops 42 in Rockets win

James Harden is well on his way to another streak of 30-point games. He got hot early and helped the Rockets pick up a big road win over the Celtics by dropping 42 points in the victory.

42 PTS | 6 3PM | 7 REB | 4 AST



Just another day at the office for James Harden. 🔥#Rockets pic.twitter.com/Q3TqJ12aw9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 3, 2019

Young ejected for staring down Dunn after deep three

Trae Young saw his streak of 30-point performances come to an end on Sunday as he was forced to hit the showers early after picking up his second technical foul of the game in the early portion of the third quarter.

Full look at Trae Young receiving a 2nd tech which meant he was ejected for staring down Kris Dunn. This is just absurd. pic.twitter.com/TyZSueD4q9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 3, 2019

Lowry shines in defeat

The Raptors were once again playing without Kawhi Leonard on Sunday, as their All-Star sat out to rest. They weren't able to get a victory in his absence, though it was through no fault of Kyle Lowry's. The veteran point guard put together an excellent game, finishing with 35 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Portis and Beal lead Wizards

The Wizards pulled away from the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter for a victory on Sunday night, and did so thanks to Bobby Portis and Bradley Beal. The big man finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in yet another nice performance since coming over from the Bulls, while Beal continued to play well, registering 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Bobby Portis (26 PTS, 12 REB) led the charge as the @WashWizards got the win in D.C.! 💪#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/Anfi6Cmn4v — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 4, 2019

Cavs use team effort to take down Magic

The Cavaliers picked up a rare victory on Sunday evening and used a team effort to do so. Six different players scored in double figures, and none had more than Jordan Clarkson's 18 points.

Six @cavs reached double figures as Cleveland took care of business at home! 💼#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/4B9bRWedaf — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 4, 2019

Stauskas goes baseline for the slam

Nik Stauskas had a tough few days back at the trade deadline, getting traded a number of times in just a few days. But now he finally has a team to play for, which is good, because it allows him to do things like this.

Shamet makes Clippers history



Landry Shamet is enjoying his increased playing time with the Clippers, and on Sunday he used it to make history. The youngster hit seven 3-pointers to set a Clippers rookie record.

Landry Shamet drained SIX threes ... in the FIRST QUARTER.



He's 7-10 from beyond the arc at the half in L.A. 🔥#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/k7SZ5fLLkI — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 3, 2019

Hood leads Trail Blazers to victory

On Sunday afternoon, Rodney Hood showed why the Trail Blazers acquired him ahead of the trade deadline. The swingman took over in the second half, pouring in 25 of his 27 points after the break. During one stretch, he scored 20 out of 22 points for the Blazers.

Bridges starts off the game with a bang

It didn't take long for the Charlotte Hornets to provide their fans with a reason to get out of their seats and cheer on Sunday as Kemba Walker opened up the action by tossing an alley-oop to Miles Bridges which he finished in style.







