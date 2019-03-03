NBA scores, highlights, updates: Rockets handle Celtics, Raptors take on Pistons in potential playoff preview
There are eight games of NBA action on Sunday
There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday, as eight games populate the league's schedule, highlighted by a battle between two teams with championship aspirations as the Boston Celtics could not get the job done against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. The season has been underwhelming for both teams, but with the playoffs approaching, this loss just further raises the stakes for the Celtics from here on out.
The meeting between the two teams was the second - and final - of the season. The Rockets took the first match-up 127-113 in late December.
Also, two teams in the East will go head-to-head in a potential playoff preview when the seventh-seeded Detroit Pistons host the second-seeded Toronto Raptors. If the postseason started today, the two teams would face off against each other in the first round.
NBA schedule for Sunday, March 3
*All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers 118, Charlotte Hornets 108 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 115, Boston Celtics 104 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 123, Chicago Bulls 118 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 128, New York Knicks 107 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Harden drops 42 in Rockets win
James Harden is well on his way to another streak of 30-point games. He got hot early and helped the Rockets pick up a big road win over the Celtics by dropping 42 points in the victory.
Young ejected for staring down Dunn after deep three
Trae Young saw his streak of 30-point performances come to an end on Sunday as he was forced to hit the showers early after picking up his second technical foul of the game in the early portion of the third quarter.
Shamet gets hot early
Landry Shamet is enjoying his increased playing time with the Clippers. During the first quarter alone against the Knicks, he poured in six 3-pointers.
Hood leads Trail Blazers to victory
On Sunday afternoon, Rodney Hood showed why the Trail Blazers acquired him ahead of the trade deadline. The swingman took over in the second half, pouring in 25 of his 27 points after the break. During one stretch, he scored 20 out of 22 points for the Blazers.
Bridges starts off the game with a bang
It didn't take long for the Charlotte Hornets to provide their fans with a reason to get out of their seats and cheer on Sunday as Kemba Walker opened up the action by tossing an alley-oop to Miles Bridges which he finished in style.
Kawhi Leonard ruled out against Pistons
If the Raptors want to walk away with a win over the Pistons on Sunday, they'll have to do it without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, who has been ruled out of the game due to load management.
