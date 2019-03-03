NBA scores, highlights, updates: Rockets handle Celtics, Raptors take on Pistons in potential playoff preview

There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday, as eight games populate the league's schedule, highlighted by a battle between two teams with championship aspirations as the Boston Celtics could not get the job done against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. The season has been underwhelming for both teams, but with the playoffs approaching, this loss just further raises the stakes for the Celtics from here on out.

The meeting between the two teams was the second - and final - of the season. The Rockets took the first match-up 127-113 in late December.

Also, two teams in the East will go head-to-head in a potential playoff preview when the seventh-seeded Detroit Pistons host the second-seeded Toronto Raptors. If the postseason started today, the two teams would face off against each other in the first round.

NBA schedule for Sunday, March 3

*All times Eastern

Harden drops 42 in Rockets win

James Harden is well on his way to another streak of 30-point games. He got hot early and helped the Rockets pick up a big road win over the Celtics by dropping 42 points in the victory.

42 PTS | 6 3PM | 7 REB | 4 AST



Just another day at the office for James Harden. 🔥#Rockets pic.twitter.com/Q3TqJ12aw9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 3, 2019

Young ejected for staring down Dunn after deep three

Trae Young saw his streak of 30-point performances come to an end on Sunday as he was forced to hit the showers early after picking up his second technical foul of the game in the early portion of the third quarter.

Full look at Trae Young receiving a 2nd tech which meant he was ejected for staring down Kris Dunn. This is just absurd. pic.twitter.com/TyZSueD4q9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 3, 2019

Shamet gets hot early

Landry Shamet is enjoying his increased playing time with the Clippers. During the first quarter alone against the Knicks, he poured in six 3-pointers.

Landry Shamet drained SIX threes ... in the FIRST QUARTER.



He's 7-10 from beyond the arc at the half in L.A. 🔥#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/k7SZ5fLLkI — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 3, 2019

Hood leads Trail Blazers to victory

On Sunday afternoon, Rodney Hood showed why the Trail Blazers acquired him ahead of the trade deadline. The swingman took over in the second half, pouring in 25 of his 27 points after the break. During one stretch, he scored 20 out of 22 points for the Blazers.

Bridges starts off the game with a bang

It didn't take long for the Charlotte Hornets to provide their fans with a reason to get out of their seats and cheer on Sunday as Kemba Walker opened up the action by tossing an alley-oop to Miles Bridges which he finished in style.

Kawhi Leonard ruled out against Pistons

If the Raptors want to walk away with a win over the Pistons on Sunday, they'll have to do it without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, who has been ruled out of the game due to load management.