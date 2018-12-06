NBA scores, highlights, updates: Steph Curry goes off vs. Cavaliers; LeBron, Lakers take on Spurs in Los Angeles
10 games highlight Wednesday's NBA action
It's a busy slate for the NBA on Wednesday night as 10 games will take place.
Things opened up with a rematch of the last four Finals, and it didn't disappoint, as Steph Curry dropped 42 points. Meanwhile, the games get a little bit more interesting as the night progresses as the Jimmy Butler-led Philadelphia 76ers face the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors.
Two of the best teams in the Western Conference will also match up as the 16-7 Los Angeles Clippers will take on the 13-9 Memphis Grizzlies.
The night caps off with the Los Angeles Lakers looking for their first win over the San Antonio Spurs this season after dropping their first two matchups earlier in the year.
Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's action.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 5
*All times Eastern
- Denver Nuggets 124, Orlando Magic 118 -- OT (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 129, Cleveland Cavaliers 105 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Curry cooks Cavs for 42 points
Steph Curry had it all working against the Cavs, and proved he's officially back from his 11-game absence. Curry hit nine 3s and finished with 42 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win.
Wiggins flies in for crazy put-back slam
Andrew Wiggins has been struggling to shoot the ball this season, but you don't have to worry about missing your shots when you just fly in and dunk -- which is what Wiggins did here in impressive fashion.
Giannis rocks the rim
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a dunking machine this season, and he threw down another big one against the Pistons. Powering his way to the basket, he threw one down with the right hand, while fending off Andre Drummond with the left.
Hood beats first-half buzzer in style
Rodney Hood closed out the first half against the Warriors in style. With time winding down, Jordan Clarkson tried to go one-on-one, but got caught in mid-air and had to fling the ball to Hood. The lefty jumped, caught the ball and put it up all in one motion and got it to go.
Simmons finds Butler with fancy pass
It hasn't taken Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler long to figure out how to play together. Which perhaps isn't surprising when Simmons can throw passes like this.
Klay disapproves of Cavs' trolling, calls them 'idiots'
LeBron James may have left the Cavaliers, but the memories of the Warriors' rivalry with Cleveland still linger. Both the Warriors and Cavaliers are on different paths during the 2018-19 season despite matching up in the Finals just several months prior. While Golden State looks to remain the team to beat in the Western Conference with a 16-9 overall record, Cleveland is just looking to remain competent as it enters Wednesday's game with a 5-18 overall record.
Although the Warriors won three of the four Finals series, including the last two, Klay Thompson hasn't forgotten about when the Cavs trolled his team regarding their 2016 Finals series defeat -- you know, the time that LeBron hosted a Halloween party and made numerous references to both Klay and Stephen Curry being "dead" and the blown 3-1 series lead with cookies and ornaments.
Despite the Cavs falling on hard times, Thompson didn't hold back in his opinion on that Halloween party during recent comments, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
"Oh, yeah. Ha!" Thompson said. "That was funny. Look how that turned out. Psssh. Bums. That was crazy. I forgot about that. Well, look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots."
The 1-8 in the Finals remark would be the Cavaliers' record during the 2017 and 2018 Finals since that Halloween party took place.
