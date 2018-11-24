NBA scores, highlights, updates: Suns' Crawford hits game-winner vs. Bucks; LeBron, Lakers take on Jazz

The NBA had the day off on Thanksgiving and now returns with a massive 14-game slate on Friday. The Minnesota Timberwolves got the action started with a win over the Brooklyn Nets. After that, the Celtics managed to snap out of their funk in a dominant victory over the Hawks while the Knicks went on and stunned the Pelicans.

The West Coast games are among the most interesting because of the slide that the Golden State Warriors have been on in recent weeks. The Warriors are currently without superstar Stephen Curry as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury. In addition, Draymond Green has also been dealing with a toe injury that kept him out of Wednesday's loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 23

*All times Eastern

Crawford wins it for Suns

The Suns have been one of the worst teams in the NBA, and the Bucks have been one of the best -- guess this is why they play the games. Jamal Crawford sealed the Phoenix upset with a game-winning jumper with less than a second remaining in the fourth quarter.

"THE VETERAN J-CROSSOVER WITH 0.8...KNOCKS IT DOWN!"



Jamal Crawford wins it for the @Suns in Milwaukee! #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/DVhu6xWHbB — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2018

Dame dunks in traffic

You don't often see point guards explode in traffic for dunks like this, but that's part of what makes Damian Lillard such a special player.

Dame splits the defense and punishes the rim!



End of Q1 on NBA League Pass:#RipCity 27#DubNation 24



WATCH: https://t.co/NvMjiVFV6V pic.twitter.com/xjgoAzm7zX — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2018

Mills beats the buzzer for the Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs capped off the first quarter of their matchup with the Indiana Pacers in style as veteran guard Patty Mills beat the buzzer with a deep jumper from the perimeter.

Grant goes all the way up on the alley-oop finish

The Oklahoma City Thunder know Jerami Grant is a great athlete and if the Charlotte Hornets weren't aware of that fact already then they certainly are now after the big man showed off all of his hops by finishing this lob pass from Russell Westbrook.

Celtics get fancy on the fast break

The Boston Celtics are looking to find their groove this evening in a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and it looks like they are well on their way to working themselves out of the funk they've been in with them finishing fast breaks like this.

Smart goes behind the back to Rozier for the JAM! #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/2LYTLFJjPq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 24, 2018

Paul does crazy dribble before assist



Leave it to Chris Paul to continue to amaze. Prior to his assist to Clint Capela, the veteran point guard pulled off one of the more impressive moves you'll ever see as shown in this sequence here.

Gallinari off to scorching start from three

Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari has been pacing the Los Angeles Clippers on the offensive end as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Gallinari has knocked down four of his five attempts from beyond the arc to give him 14 points on the afternoon.

Gallo cookin'.



He's 4-5 from deep on the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Mc5op9483B — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 23, 2018

Allen attacks the rim

Center Jarrett Allen has blossomed into one of the Nets' most talented young pieces. The second-year big man certainly showed why late in the second quarter when he received a pass from Spencer Dinwiddie and threw down a huge one-handed slam dunk.

Thanksgiving may be over but @_bigjayy_ is still bringing the STUFFING! 💪#WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/5M4kGWcnGm — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 23, 2018

Lakers look to keep rolling

The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in LeBron James' first game back in Northeast Ohio since leaving to sign with the Lakers over the summer. Los Angeles has been victorious in six of their last seven games and will look to continue that impressive stretch against an underachieving Utah Jazz team.