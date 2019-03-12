NBA scores, highlights, updates: Thunder outlast Jazz in heated battle, Celtics take on Clippers

Monday night's slate of NBA games literally began with a bang.

The Cavaliers shocked the Raptors with a dominant performance that saw a near brawl between Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss, while the Wizards held off the Kings and the Nets crushed the Pistons.

Later on in the night, the Thunder defeated the Jazz and swept the season series in this rematch from last year's playoffs. However, the game was highlighted by Russell Westbrook's argument with two Jazz fans which saw the former MVP threaten them during the verbal back-and-forth. The Jazz fan would later on be escorted out of the arena.

Elsewhere, two other teams fighting for playoff positioning go head-to-head when the Sixth Man of the Year candidate Lou Williams and the Los Angeles Clippers host Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center.

NBA schedule for Monday, March 11

All times Eastern

Harden leads Rockets to victory over Charlotte

James Harden is working toward another NBA MVP award and he provided voters with another reason to consider picking him on Monday night by stuffing the stat sheet against the Hornets in a win.

James Harden led the way as the @HoustonRockets won big at home! 💪



📊: 28 PTS | 10 AST | 6 REB#Rockets | #GameNight pic.twitter.com/wYMPTlHWJo — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 12, 2019

Beal leads Wizards with another big game

Bradley Beal continued his strong run of form this season with another big game against the Kings on Monday night. Beal nearly got a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals in the Wizards' victory to help keep their slim playoff chances alive.

Sexton lights up the scoreboard for the Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been waiting to see Collin Sexton break out after finding his comfort level in the NBA and it appears as though that is happening now as the lottery pick showed off all of his game in a win over the Raptors on Monday night.

28 PTS | 4 REB | 5 AST@CollinSexton02 & the @cavs pick up the home win! pic.twitter.com/xMj2W36zNs — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2019

Dinwiddie leads the Nets to victory

Spencer Dinwiddie was an impact player for the Nets before his injury and he has regained that status now that he has returned after pouring in a game-high 19 points in a win over the Pistons on Monday night.

Gobert throws it down

Rudy Gobert's highlights are almost always either a big block or a big dunk, and this time against the Thunder he was getting it done on the offensive side of the floor.

CP3 drops the no-look feed to Capela

Chris Paul put his passing skills on dispaly in the second quarter against the Hornets. Driving inside, he dropped a nifty no-look dime to Clint Capela, who finished at the rim.

Ibaka and Chriss brawl in Cleveland

Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss are going to be losing some money pretty soon, if not missing some games as well. At the close of the third quarter, the two big men got tangled up on a long pass, and the ball went out of bounds. That might have been the end of it, but Ibaka got up and shoved Chriss, leading to the two exchanging swings. Luckily, no one connected.

Love throws a touchdown to Osman

Kevin Love might not have LeBron James around anymore, but he can still toss a mean outlet pass. This time, he went deep to Cedi Osman, who finished plus the foul.

Gasol's outlet pass results in easy slam for Siakam

The Raptors need more plays like this from Marc Gasol. Gasol may not be Kevin Love when it comes to outlet passes, but there's no doubt this one was a highlight as Pascal Siakam was on the receiving end for an easy slam.

Russell to Bodions for easy slam

The Nets are producing some highlights -- mainly courtesy of Rodions Kurucs. Check out this pass from D'Angelo Russell to Kurucs for the easy slam.

Hornets face Rockets without 4 key players

James Harden had his typical night, with 29 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, but it could have been much worse for the Hornets, who were missing four of their key players, including Tony Parker and Marvin Williams.

INJURY REPORT



Presented by @NovantHealth



Tony Parker (Rest) - OUT



Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (L Knee Strain) - OUT



Marvin Williams (Illness) - OUT



Cody Zeller (L Knee Soreness) - OUT pic.twitter.com/S8ItIkJyFn — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 11, 2019

Tatum misses first game this season

Celtics second-year forward Jayson Tatum missed his first game of the 2018-19 season when the Celtics took on the Clippers because of a tweaked shoulder. Tatum doesn't think that the issue is a serious one, and he said that he hopes to be back in action later this week.