NBA scores, highlights, updates: Warriors, Klay Thompson set 3-point records; Towns swats LeBron's shot into stands
It's a busy night in the Association, with nine games on the docket
It's Monday night, and that means it's time to start another week of fantastic NBA basketball. We're jumping right into it this week with nine games in store. Unfortunately, there are a number of key injuries keeping this from being one of the best nights of early-season action.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion protocol) and Kawhi Leonard (rest) both missed out as the Bucks took on the Raptors in a battle of the last two unbeaten teams. Elsewhere, Anthony Davis (elbow) wasn't in the lineup, taking away from a really fun Pelicans versus Nuggets contest.
Still, there are some other exciting matchups, including the Trail Blazers against Pacers, which features three of the top guards in the league. Plus, the Lakers faced the Timberwolves in a matchup between two of the most intriguing teams right now.
Here's all you need to know about Monday night's action
NBA scores for Monday, Oct. 29
All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers 103, Indiana Pacers 93 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 113, Atlanta Hawks 92 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Thompson sets 3-point record
Well, it looks like the only player who could break Steph Curry's 3-point record was his own teammate. Klay Thompson scored 52 points on Monday, sinking an NBA-record 14 3-pointers along the way.
Warriors, Klay put up record first half
It's safe to say that Klay Thompson has broken out of his shooting slump. The Warriors guard tied an NBA record by making 10 3-pointers in the first half, as his teammates rejoiced.
Thompson ended the half with 36 points on 12-for-16 shooting and 10-for-14 3-pointers, but he wasn't the only one who was hot. The Warriors set a new NBA record by making 17 first-half 3-pointers and put up the second-highest first-half point total in league history with 92.
KAT swats LeBron
Karl-Anthony Towns sent the message early that there weren't going to be any easy buckets for the Lakers on Monday. He swatted LeBron's shot into the stands early in the first quarter.
Nets, Knicks exchange savage dunks
The battle of New York started off with a bang ... well, two bangs to be more accurate. First Jarrett Allen used a savvy up-fake to get rookie Mitchell Robinson out of position, and by the time Robinson tried to recover he was already being put onto a poster.
The buzz from the crowd wasn't even dying down when Knicks forward Noah Vonleh came right back down court and returned the favor on Allen.
Henson with the monster put-back
John Henson may be a 3-point shooter now, but he can still handle himself down low. Watch his ferocious put-back dunk agaisnt the Raptors.
